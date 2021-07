Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme

Oppo could soon become the new Huawei

Oppo, on the other hand, already has access to the competitive US smartphone market through the likes of Verizon and T-Mobile with its

Demand for Apple's iPhone is slowing as the world waits for iPhone 13

Apple, who occupied the second-place spot earlier this year, came third in the month of May. The Silicon Valley-based brand accounted for 15% of global smartphone shipments, down from over 16% at the start of 2021.



The iPhone’s decline in recent months was to be expected, though. Apple hasn’t launched any new models since November and the company’s attention will soon turn to the upcoming



Huawei has disappeared from the world of smartphones and Oppo (along with its subsidiaries OnePlus and Realme) is absorbing a lot of the leftover business, putting more pressure on Apple and Xiaomi in the process. reports that the company consisting of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme captured a combined 16% market share in May 2021, making it the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung.Breaking that market share down by brand, Oppo was the most popular with a 10% share of global smartphone shipments. Realme followed in second by accounting for 5% and OnePlus added a respectable 1% to the total.Senior Analyst atJene Park noted that Oppo could soon become the “next dominant brand to come from China” after Huawei. The latter also used a multi-brand strategy that included former subsidiary Honor.