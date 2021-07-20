Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Apple OnePlus Oppo

Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme
Huawei has disappeared from the world of smartphones and Oppo (along with its subsidiaries OnePlus and Realme) is absorbing a lot of the leftover business, putting more pressure on Apple and Xiaomi in the process.

Oppo could soon become the new Huawei


Counterpoint Researchreports that the company consisting of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme captured a combined 16% market share in May 2021, making it the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung.

Breaking that market share down by brand, Oppo was the most popular with a 10% share of global smartphone shipments. Realme followed in second by accounting for 5% and OnePlus added a respectable 1% to the total.

Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research Jene Park noted that Oppo could soon become the “next dominant brand to come from China” after Huawei. The latter also used a multi-brand strategy that included former subsidiary Honor.

There is one key difference between Huawei and Oppo, though — access to the US smartphone market. Despite Huawei’s efforts to strike a distribution deal with AT&T, the political situation ultimately blocked it from entering the market.

Oppo, on the other hand, already has access to the competitive US smartphone market through the likes of Verizon and T-Mobile with its OnePlus sub-brand, meaning it could eventually become even bigger than Huawei.

Demand for Apple's iPhone is slowing as the world waits for iPhone 13


Apple, who occupied the second-place spot earlier this year, came third in the month of May. The Silicon Valley-based brand accounted for 15% of global smartphone shipments, down from over 16% at the start of 2021.

The iPhone’s decline in recent months was to be expected, though. Apple hasn’t launched any new models since November and the company’s attention will soon turn to the upcoming iPhone 13 5G series.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, finished in fourth place with a 14% share of shipments. Canalys recently reported that Xiaomi overtook Apple in the second quarter, so the brand is likely to have experienced a very strong June.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)
Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpler
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpler
Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing
Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7
Google Play Store lawsuit: antitrust accuses it of monopoly; Google states it gives more openness than others
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Play Store lawsuit: antitrust accuses it of monopoly; Google states it gives more openness than others
WhatsApp introduces “joinable calls” for your convenience
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
WhatsApp introduces “joinable calls” for your convenience
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless