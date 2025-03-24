Oppo Find X8S and X8S Plus leaks with faster chips and larger batteries, to be launched next month

Display sizes and build





The smaller of the two devices is the Find X8S, which is said to have a 6.3-inch display with what is being called a “1.5K” resolution. That is somewhere between Full HD and Quad HD, and it should be plenty sharp while still being somewhat power efficient. The X8S Plus has a larger 6.59-inch flat display.

Oppo isn’t limiting charging either. Both the X8S and X8S+ are predicted to include 80W quick wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Although, the company is famous for its expertise in charging, so this is not much of a surprise.Both phones are rumored to have optical in-display fingerprint scanners, powerful X-axis vibration motors for haptic feedback and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.