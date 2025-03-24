Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Oppo Find X8S and X8S Plus leaks with faster chips and larger batteries, to be launched next month

Oppo
Image above is of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra (Credit — PhoneArena).

Oppo is planning to add two more models to its Find X8 lineup in the coming month. These two smartphones are going to be launched along with the already unveiled Find X8 Ultra, and now a reputable tipster going by the nickname Digital Chat Station has leaked more information about the devices.

The Find X8S Plus appears to be a slight upgrade over the Find X8 which was launched last October. It is expected to have the same high quality design and build like its predecessor while having some improvements in the internals including the processor and battery.

What’s new in the X8S series?


Digital Chat Station's post about the Oppo Find X8S and X8S Plus specs (rough translation).
Digital Chat Station's post about the Oppo Find X8S and X8S Plus specs (rough translation).

Both phones are believed to be powered by a new MediaTek chipset, which is expected to be the upcoming Dimensity 9400+, set to be unveiled on April 11. This means a fairly small enhancement in terms of performance compared to the original Find X8.

And while Digital Chat Station says the other major upgrade are the batteries, they don't mention the exact battery capacities in their post.

Oppo isn’t limiting charging either. Both the X8S and X8S+ are predicted to include 80W quick wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Although, the company is famous for its expertise in charging, so this is not much of a surprise.

Display sizes and build


The smaller of the two devices is the Find X8S, which is said to have a 6.3-inch display with what is being called a “1.5K” resolution. That is somewhere between Full HD and Quad HD, and it should be plenty sharp while still being somewhat power efficient. The X8S Plus has a larger 6.59-inch flat display.

Both phones are rumored to have optical in-display fingerprint scanners, powerful X-axis vibration motors for haptic feedback and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The leak states that the X8S weighs only 179 grams, making it one of the lighter phones in Oppo’s portfolio, and somewhere between the weight of a Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

What to expect at launch


The Find X8S and X8S Plus will likely debut next month (April), and they may come with the company's Find X8 Ultra flagship model. The Ultra is rumored to have amazing cameras (just like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra did) and and display, while the X8S pair is aimed at users who want high-end features but for a more affordable price.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

