Oppo’s next flagship tipped to feature Dimensity 9400 chip, quad cameras

Oppo is expected to refresh its flagship lineup in Q4 2024 – Q1 2025, but the first details about the company’s upcoming devices have already surfaced online. The Chinese handset maker is rumored to launch at least three new flagships in late 2024 – early 2025: Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra.

All three flagships will be initially introduced in China, but some of them (if not all) will be launched globally soon after. Previous reports claim that Oppo will include MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor with two of its upcoming flagships, namely the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, while the Find X8 Ultra is expected to pack Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

In more recent news, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station says that at least one of Oppo’s upcoming flagships will indeed feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor (via PlayfulDroid).

The tipster also claims that the top-tier phone will feature a quad camera configuration, which will include two periscope telephoto cameras. According to DCS, the primary camera will use a Sony LYT-808 sensor, while one of the periscope telephoto cameras will feature Sony’s IMX882 sensor.

Other details about Oppo’s upcoming flagship include a 1.5K resolution display, a single-point ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, as well as “a large silicon battery.”

Although the leaker doesn’t name the device they’re speaking about, it’s safe to say that it’s not the Find X8 Ultra, which is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

This means that it’s about the Find X8, Find X8 Pro or both of them. These two flagships will have a lot in common, especially when it comes to hardware. In comparison, the Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature a better 2K resolution display and as mentioned before, a different chipset.

Both Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to be introduced in October-November 2024, but the Find X8 Ultra isn’t likely to hit shelves until early 2025.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

