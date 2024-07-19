Oppo’s next flagship tipped to feature Dimensity 9400 chip, quad cameras
Up Next:
Oppo is expected to refresh its flagship lineup in Q4 2024 – Q1 2025, but the first details about the company’s upcoming devices have already surfaced online. The Chinese handset maker is rumored to launch at least three new flagships in late 2024 – early 2025: Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra.
In more recent news, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station says that at least one of Oppo’s upcoming flagships will indeed feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor (via PlayfulDroid).
Other details about Oppo’s upcoming flagship include a 1.5K resolution display, a single-point ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, as well as “a large silicon battery.”
Although the leaker doesn’t name the device they’re speaking about, it’s safe to say that it’s not the Find X8 Ultra, which is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
This means that it’s about the Find X8, Find X8 Pro or both of them. These two flagships will have a lot in common, especially when it comes to hardware. In comparison, the Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature a better 2K resolution display and as mentioned before, a different chipset.
Both Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to be introduced in October-November 2024, but the Find X8 Ultra isn’t likely to hit shelves until early 2025.
All three flagships will be initially introduced in China, but some of them (if not all) will be launched globally soon after. Previous reports claim that Oppo will include MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor with two of its upcoming flagships, namely the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, while the Find X8 Ultra is expected to pack Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
In more recent news, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station says that at least one of Oppo’s upcoming flagships will indeed feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor (via PlayfulDroid).
The tipster also claims that the top-tier phone will feature a quad camera configuration, which will include two periscope telephoto cameras. According to DCS, the primary camera will use a Sony LYT-808 sensor, while one of the periscope telephoto cameras will feature Sony’s IMX882 sensor.
Other details about Oppo’s upcoming flagship include a 1.5K resolution display, a single-point ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, as well as “a large silicon battery.”
Although the leaker doesn’t name the device they’re speaking about, it’s safe to say that it’s not the Find X8 Ultra, which is supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
This means that it’s about the Find X8, Find X8 Pro or both of them. These two flagships will have a lot in common, especially when it comes to hardware. In comparison, the Find X8 Ultra is rumored to feature a better 2K resolution display and as mentioned before, a different chipset.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: