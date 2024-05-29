Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
MediaTek Dimensity 9400 specs leak ahead of official announcement
MediaTek has already announced two new chipsets this month, the Dimensity 8250 and Dimensity 9300+, but the Taiwanese company is saving the best for the end of the year.

The rumored Dimensity 9400, MediaTek’s new flagship chip, is expected to be introduced sometime in Q4 2024, but we already have the first information about the product courtesy to well-known leaker Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena).

According to DCS, the upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset will use TSMC’s second-generation 3nm N3E node, which reportedly offers up to 34 percent lower consumption.

Another interesting piece of information revealed by the leaker involves the core’s frequency. Apparently, the Dimensity 9400 will feature the same Cortex-X5 core that powers its predecessor, but MediaTek is expected to boost its frequency above the 3.4GHz value.

The Dimensity 9400 will also feature 3 additional Cortex-X4 and 4 Cortex-A720 cores. In a previous leak, DGS claimed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor might debut first in a Vivo smartphone, followed by an Oppo-branded one.
Cosmin Vasile
