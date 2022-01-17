Oppo Find X5 leak shows the phone's pristine beauty





Well, it looks like Oppo's next flagship — the Oppo Find X5 — will look like a natural evolution of what the Find X3 was. A sleek, smooth, uninterrupted design with a camera bump that doesn't have sharp corners or chimney-like protrusion. It's a gradual lift above the camera body.





A few official-looking renders have been leaked, courtesy of OnLeaks and Prepp . The former is a leakster who only ever posts when completely sure of their information, so we are inclined to trust the images here.









As you can see, the camera system on the back does not include anything crazy — last year's Oppo Find X3 had a microscope camera that took the concept of macro cameras and dialed it up to 11. Sure, it wasn't the most useful thing to have, but it was definitely more fun to play with than your regular old, low-res macro camera.





In any case, the alleged Oppo Find X5 on these images shows us three cameras, which are presumably the main 50 MP shooter, the ultra-wide 50 MP camera, and a telephoto 13 MP camera for portraits. On the front, leaksters say, we will get a 32 MP selfie camera.









It's nice to see that, in the past couple of years, major manufacturers have truly come up with their own design language and signature look. The Galaxy S21 series has that cool camera bump that blends in with the phone's frame, Google came up with the RoboCop-like vizor look, OnePlus has a pretty unmistakable appearance, and Oppo's Find phones also have this sleek "uninterrupted" look to them,