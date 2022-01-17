Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Oppo

Oppo Find X5 leak shows the phone's pristine beauty

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Oppo Find X5 leak shows the phone's pristine beauty
It's nice to see that, in the past couple of years, major manufacturers have truly come up with their own design language and signature look. The Galaxy S21 series has that cool camera bump that blends in with the phone's frame, Google came up with the RoboCop-like vizor look, OnePlus has a pretty unmistakable appearance, and Oppo's Find phones also have this sleek "uninterrupted" look to them,

Well, it looks like Oppo's next flagship — the Oppo Find X5 — will look like a natural evolution of what the Find X3 was. A sleek, smooth, uninterrupted design with a camera bump that doesn't have sharp corners or chimney-like protrusion. It's a gradual lift above the camera body.

A few official-looking renders have been leaked, courtesy of OnLeaks and Prepp. The former is a leakster who only ever posts when completely sure of their information, so we are inclined to trust the images here.


As you can see, the camera system on the back does not include anything crazy — last year's Oppo Find X3 had a microscope camera that took the concept of macro cameras and dialed it up to 11. Sure, it wasn't the most useful thing to have, but it was definitely more fun to play with than your regular old, low-res macro camera.

In any case, the alleged Oppo Find X5 on these images shows us three cameras, which are presumably the main 50 MP shooter, the ultra-wide 50 MP camera, and a telephoto 13 MP camera for portraits. On the front, leaksters say, we will get a 32 MP selfie camera.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New iPhone SE model with a larger display is coming in 2023, report says
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New iPhone SE model with a larger display is coming in 2023, report says
T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
Garmin Fenix 6 just got a juicy software update, especially for cyclists
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Garmin Fenix 6 just got a juicy software update, especially for cyclists
Poll: Samsung Galaxy S22 - Snapdragon vs Exynos
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Samsung Galaxy S22 - Snapdragon vs Exynos
OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones
A charging issue with the Powerbeats Pro leads to another lawsuit against Apple
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A charging issue with the Powerbeats Pro leads to another lawsuit against Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless