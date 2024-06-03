Oppo’s super durable F27 series to be revealed on June 13
Oppo plans to launch the F27 Pro and F27 Pro+ on June 13. The company is expected to introduced both smartphones in India next week (via @stufflistings) but no mentions of price and availability have been made yet.
What sets these phones apart from other mid-range handsets available in India is their IP69 rating. Well, at least one of them, the F27 Pro+ will be IP69-rated, one of highest values among mid-range phones.
However, the F27 Pro+ features water ingress protection thanks to its IP69 rating. This means that it can endure high-pressure water jets and steam cleaning, although they might not cope well with prolonged submersion.
As far as specs go, tipster Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles) claims the F27 Pro will feature a 3D curved AMOLED display and a leather back. Unfortunately, that’s all we have at the moment, plus a couple of pictures showing the F27 series phones.
Hopefully, more information about the F27 Pro and F27 Pro+ will surface ahead of their June 13 reveal, so stay tuned.
The regular F27 Pro is expected to feature IP68 rating, which means it’s capable of withstanding immersion beyond 1 meter in water for up to 30 minutes or 1 hour. It also means the phone features complete protection against dust and other solid particles.
Oppo F27 Pro+ launch date
