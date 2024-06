Oppo’s super durable F27 series to be revealed on June 13

Oppo plans to launch the F27 Pro and F27 Pro+ on June 13. The company is expected to introduced both smartphones in India next week (via @stufflistings ) but no mentions of price and availability have been made yet.What sets these phones apart from other mid-range handsets available in India is their IP69 rating. Well, at least one of them, the F27 Pro+ will be IP69-rated, one of highest values among mid-range phones The regular F27 Pro is expected to feature IP68 rating, which means it’s capable of withstanding immersion beyond 1 meter in water for up to 30 minutes or 1 hour. It also means the phone features complete protection against dust and other solid particles.However, the F27 Pro+ features water ingress protection thanks to its IP69 rating. This means that it can endure high-pressure water jets and steam cleaning, although they might not cope well with prolonged submersion.As far as specs go, tipster Ishan Agarwal (via 91mobiles ) claims the F27 Pro will feature a 3D curved AMOLED display and a leather back. Unfortunately, that’s all we have at the moment, plus a couple of pictures showing the F27 series phones.Hopefully, more information about the F27 Pro and F27 Pro+ will surface ahead of their June 13 reveal, so stay tuned.