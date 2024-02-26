Oppo Air Glass 3 hands-on: One step closer

Design and screens





Software experience





Sound quality









The on-site unit had some pre-loaded music. It didn't sound bad, but was definitely weak on volume and didn't have a lot of depth. The highs were kind of leaning on the shrill side, but not quite there, so that's ok. However, we could hear the audio bleed from others testing the glasses — so, we guess the prototype isn't quite there yet, with what Oppo wanted to achieve.





Expectations









There isn't much to be said at this point — we can't evaluate this as a product, because it's not a product. It will evolve and transform further, until Oppo hits the point where it believes it's good enough to sell.





But, are we "seeing" the future here? Kind of. While Apple decided to go all in with the insane But, are we "seeing" the future here? Kind of. While Apple decided to go all in with the insane Vision Pro , other companies are giving us much simpler solutions for Mixed Reality or Augmented Reality. We really like how almost-normal the Oppo Air Glasses 3 look. The low refraction and the thinness of the waveguides is impressive. The idea of having an AI assistant ready to show you information straight on the glasses makes perfect sense.





We are sure that there are plenty of changes to come before these make it to market — the market itself may change during that time, which would require the Oppo Air Glass to evolve yet again. But this concept here, this idea — it's pretty cool.







