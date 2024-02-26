Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Oppo Air Glass 3 hands-on: One step closer

Wearables Oppo
@press4k
Oppo Air Glass 3 hands-on: One step closer
The Oppo Air Glass 3 prototype was just announced at MWC 2024 and… well, it's not getting a release since it's still a work in progress.

We did, however, get a short hands-on time and the ability to appreciate how far Oppo has come with this technology.

Design and screens



These are probably among the lightest XR glasses we've tested. The temples do look thick, but “fashion statement” thick, not “we needed to put a battery in it” thick.

They sit on the head comfortably, and we can probably have them on for hours at a time.

The glasses have tiny displays right in the center of your vision. Both are in color and are being fed images from 1,000-nit projectors. The testing area was semi dark, so we can't say how they look under the sun. However, when looking through them and into a light source, data on the displays was still readable.

The glasses have a refractive index of 1.7 – very close to normal glass, which is at 1.5. This is important, because high refractiveness causes rainbow effects. Definitely something you don't want. Oppo said that there are no rainbows “in most cases” – we saw none in the current environment

Software experience



So, right now, the prototype can play music, show you pictures in color, has a weather widget, and can provide calling functionality via Bluetooth.

You swipe through the widgets via a horizontal touch pad on the temple frames. Apparently, there should also be vertical swipe input – for volume or for scrolling through images. The UI cues were there, but vertical swipes do not work on the current prototype we got to test.

The Oppo Air glasses should also work with Oppo's own AndesGPT on board – an interactive assistant that should help you through your day-to-day with just a voice prompt.

AndesGPT is currently not available outside of China, due to regulations. But Oppo is working to enable its smart AI assistant features and is partnering with different companies to do so – including Microsoft.

Recommended Stories

But for this hands-on – we didn't get to try it.

Sound quality



The audio from the Oppo Air Glass 3 comes from speakers in the temple rims. With "reverse sound field technology", which we couldn't get a more accurate description of, it's supposed to focus sound into your ear canals and keep it private, with others unable to hear your conversations and multimedia.

The on-site unit had some pre-loaded music. It didn't sound bad, but was definitely weak on volume and didn't have a lot of depth. The highs were kind of leaning on the shrill side, but not quite there, so that's ok. However, we could hear the audio bleed from others testing the glasses — so, we guess the prototype isn't quite there yet, with what Oppo wanted to achieve.

Expectations



There isn't much to be said at this point — we can't evaluate this as a product, because it's not a product. It will evolve and transform further, until Oppo hits the point where it believes it's good enough to sell.

But, are we "seeing" the future here? Kind of. While Apple decided to go all in with the insane Vision Pro, other companies are giving us much simpler solutions for Mixed Reality or Augmented Reality. We really like how almost-normal the Oppo Air Glasses 3 look. The low refraction and the thinness of the waveguides is impressive. The idea of having an AI assistant ready to show you information straight on the glasses makes perfect sense.

We are sure that there are plenty of changes to come before these make it to market — the market itself may change during that time, which would require the Oppo Air Glass to evolve yet again. But this concept here, this idea — it's pretty cool.


Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Latest News

These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless