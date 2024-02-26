Oppo Air Glass 3 hands-on: One step closer
The Oppo Air Glass 3 prototype was just announced at MWC 2024 and… well, it's not getting a release since it's still a work in progress.
We did, however, get a short hands-on time and the ability to appreciate how far Oppo has come with this technology.
These are probably among the lightest XR glasses we've tested. The temples do look thick, but “fashion statement” thick, not “we needed to put a battery in it” thick.
The glasses have tiny displays right in the center of your vision. Both are in color and are being fed images from 1,000-nit projectors. The testing area was semi dark, so we can't say how they look under the sun. However, when looking through them and into a light source, data on the displays was still readable.
So, right now, the prototype can play music, show you pictures in color, has a weather widget, and can provide calling functionality via Bluetooth.
You swipe through the widgets via a horizontal touch pad on the temple frames. Apparently, there should also be vertical swipe input – for volume or for scrolling through images. The UI cues were there, but vertical swipes do not work on the current prototype we got to test.
AndesGPT is currently not available outside of China, due to regulations. But Oppo is working to enable its smart AI assistant features and is partnering with different companies to do so – including Microsoft.
But for this hands-on – we didn't get to try it.
The audio from the Oppo Air Glass 3 comes from speakers in the temple rims. With "reverse sound field technology", which we couldn't get a more accurate description of, it's supposed to focus sound into your ear canals and keep it private, with others unable to hear your conversations and multimedia.
We did, however, get a short hands-on time and the ability to appreciate how far Oppo has come with this technology.
Design and screens
These are probably among the lightest XR glasses we've tested. The temples do look thick, but “fashion statement” thick, not “we needed to put a battery in it” thick.
They sit on the head comfortably, and we can probably have them on for hours at a time.
The glasses have tiny displays right in the center of your vision. Both are in color and are being fed images from 1,000-nit projectors. The testing area was semi dark, so we can't say how they look under the sun. However, when looking through them and into a light source, data on the displays was still readable.
The glasses have a refractive index of 1.7 – very close to normal glass, which is at 1.5. This is important, because high refractiveness causes rainbow effects. Definitely something you don't want. Oppo said that there are no rainbows “in most cases” – we saw none in the current environment
Software experience
So, right now, the prototype can play music, show you pictures in color, has a weather widget, and can provide calling functionality via Bluetooth.
You swipe through the widgets via a horizontal touch pad on the temple frames. Apparently, there should also be vertical swipe input – for volume or for scrolling through images. The UI cues were there, but vertical swipes do not work on the current prototype we got to test.
The Oppo Air glasses should also work with Oppo's own AndesGPT on board – an interactive assistant that should help you through your day-to-day with just a voice prompt.
AndesGPT is currently not available outside of China, due to regulations. But Oppo is working to enable its smart AI assistant features and is partnering with different companies to do so – including Microsoft.
Recommended Stories
Sound quality
The audio from the Oppo Air Glass 3 comes from speakers in the temple rims. With "reverse sound field technology", which we couldn't get a more accurate description of, it's supposed to focus sound into your ear canals and keep it private, with others unable to hear your conversations and multimedia.
The on-site unit had some pre-loaded music. It didn't sound bad, but was definitely weak on volume and didn't have a lot of depth. The highs were kind of leaning on the shrill side, but not quite there, so that's ok. However, we could hear the audio bleed from others testing the glasses — so, we guess the prototype isn't quite there yet, with what Oppo wanted to achieve.
Expectations
There isn't much to be said at this point — we can't evaluate this as a product, because it's not a product. It will evolve and transform further, until Oppo hits the point where it believes it's good enough to sell.
But, are we "seeing" the future here? Kind of. While Apple decided to go all in with the insane Vision Pro, other companies are giving us much simpler solutions for Mixed Reality or Augmented Reality. We really like how almost-normal the Oppo Air Glasses 3 look. The low refraction and the thinness of the waveguides is impressive. The idea of having an AI assistant ready to show you information straight on the glasses makes perfect sense.
We are sure that there are plenty of changes to come before these make it to market — the market itself may change during that time, which would require the Oppo Air Glass to evolve yet again. But this concept here, this idea — it's pretty cool.
Things that are NOT allowed: