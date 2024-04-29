Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The affordable Oppo A60 goes official, specs seem underwhelming

By
0comments
Oppo
The affordable Oppo A60 goes official, specs seem underwhelming
Oppo A60 is no longer just a rumored device waiting to be revealed, but a certainty. The phone was recently listed on the Oppo Vietnam website, so we can safely say that the A60 is now official.

Although this is clearly a budget-friendly smartphone, its specs are rather disappointing even for an affordable device. Most of the disappointment comes from the fact that Oppo A60 comes with a 3-year-old processor and is missing some of the features that its predecessor packed inside, such as 5G support (via GSMArena).

As revealed by Oppo Vietnam, the A60 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which was introduced on the market back in 2021. It packs 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB storage.



Another disappointment is the 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the Oppo A60 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired charging, while on the back there’s a dual camera (50MP + 2MP).

Other highlights of Oppo’s new affordable smartphone include a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfie, 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0.1.

Currently, the phone is only available in Vietnam where it sells for as low as $215 / €200. The more expensive model that comes with 256GB costs $255 / €240. We expect the Oppo A60 to be introduced in more countries in the coming weeks, although prices may vary.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless