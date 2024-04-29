Up Next:
The affordable Oppo A60 goes official, specs seem underwhelming
Oppo A60 is no longer just a rumored device waiting to be revealed, but a certainty. The phone was recently listed on the Oppo Vietnam website, so we can safely say that the A60 is now official.
Although this is clearly a budget-friendly smartphone, its specs are rather disappointing even for an affordable device. Most of the disappointment comes from the fact that Oppo A60 comes with a 3-year-old processor and is missing some of the features that its predecessor packed inside, such as 5G support (via GSMArena).
Although this is clearly a budget-friendly smartphone, its specs are rather disappointing even for an affordable device. Most of the disappointment comes from the fact that Oppo A60 comes with a 3-year-old processor and is missing some of the features that its predecessor packed inside, such as 5G support (via GSMArena).
As revealed by Oppo Vietnam, the A60 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which was introduced on the market back in 2021. It packs 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB storage.
Another disappointment is the 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the Oppo A60 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired charging, while on the back there’s a dual camera (50MP + 2MP).
Currently, the phone is only available in Vietnam where it sells for as low as $215 / €200. The more expensive model that comes with 256GB costs $255 / €240. We expect the Oppo A60 to be introduced in more countries in the coming weeks, although prices may vary.
Other highlights of Oppo’s new affordable smartphone include a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfie, 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0.1.
Currently, the phone is only available in Vietnam where it sells for as low as $215 / €200. The more expensive model that comes with 256GB costs $255 / €240. We expect the Oppo A60 to be introduced in more countries in the coming weeks, although prices may vary.
Things that are NOT allowed: