The affordable Oppo A60 goes official, specs seem underwhelming

Currently, the phone is only available in Vietnam where it sells for as low as $215 / €200. The more expensive model that comes with 256GB costs $255 / €240. We expect the Oppo A60 to be introduced in more countries in the coming weeks, although prices may vary. Another disappointment is the 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the Oppo A60 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired charging, while on the back there’s a dual camera (50MP + 2MP).Other highlights of Oppo’s new affordable smartphone include a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfie, 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0.1.Currently, the phone is only available in Vietnam where it sells for as low as $215 / €200. The more expensive model that comes with 256GB costs $255 / €240. We expect the Oppo A60 to be introduced in more countries in the coming weeks, although prices may vary.

Oppo A60 is no longer just a rumored device waiting to be revealed, but a certainty. The phone was recently listed on the Oppo Vietnam website , so we can safely say that the A60 is now official.Although this is clearly a budget-friendly smartphone, its specs are rather disappointing even for an affordable device. Most of the disappointment comes from the fact that Oppo A60 comes with a 3-year-old processor and is missing some of the features that its predecessor packed inside, such as 5G support (via GSMArena ).As revealed by Oppo Vietnam, the A60 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which was introduced on the market back in 2021 . It packs 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB storage.