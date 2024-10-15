See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Opera One updated with new AI-based functionality on iPhone

Opera One is getting a new update on iOS, the Norwegian software company announced earlier today. The new update introduces a new AI-based Image Understanding feature, as part of the browser’s major overhaul.

As the name of the feature implies, Image Understanding is an AI tool that uses photos or images as the input to help users learn more. To start using the new feature, Opera One users can upload one or more photos or take a few with Aria, the browser’s free AI, and inquire about the images.

Thanks to the AI-based Image Understanding feature, users will get information about what’s in the image. It’s a very useful feature to have in a browser because it saves time since you won’t have to switch between apps to learn more about certain landmarks.

Along with the release of the new update that adds a new AI-based functionality, Opera also announced that its new flagship browser for iPhone gained a lot of new users after its relaunch.

For those who don’t know, Opera’s flagship browser for iPhone has been renamed to Opera One and received many updates focused on AI and other traditional new features and improvements.

Apparently, Opera One for iOS has driven strong growth across Europe since its release, with new users increasing by over 66 percent from August to September, which is no small feat.

Besides offering an AI-powered browsing experience with Aria, Opera One for iOS provides users with access to results from the web, the ability to assist in a range of tasks such as summarizing websites, generating text or code, as well as answering product inquiries.

The newly added Image Understanding functionality is just one of the latest AI-based features that Opera One for iOS received in the last couple of months. Opera’s flagship browser for iOS was previously updated with Voice Input and Image Generation featuring Google’s Imagen3 Fast image generation model.

Opera One for iOS is available for free and can be downloaded via the App Store. It’s fully compatible with iPhone and iPad models running iOS 14.0/iPadOS 14.0 or later. Apple Vision users can download Opera One on their VR headsets.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

