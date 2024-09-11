Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Rumors about OpenAI "Strawberry" model indicate a more 'thoughtful' generative AI to come to ChatGPT

Apps
Rumors about OpenAI's new AI model, codenamed "Strawberry" have been circulating the web as people anticipate the next iteration of the popular generative AI chatbot ChatGPT. Strawberry was expected to get a fall release, but now a new report suggests the chatbot's launch may come earlier than expected, and it could see the light of an official release within the next two weeks.

Strawberry is rumored to stand out from other generative AI models because it focuses on reasoning-based responses. Conversational AI models usually respond instantly, but Strawberry is rumored to "think" for about 10-20 seconds before providing an answer.

This delay would allow the AI to approach queries methodically and reduce the likelihood of errors. Also, it may improve the performance of the AI in tasks that require complex or multi-step reasoning. This could make this generative AI model excel in solving math problems, coding, and even generating detailed marketing strategies for businesses.

According to the report, two people have tested the model and found that it will be integrated into the ChatGPT platform but as a standalone option. It is not yet clear how the model will be offered, it's possible you'll be able to select Strawberry from a list of AI models within the ChatGPT service.

Of course, there's no perfect tech out there, and Strawberry does have its limitations. At launch, it will be available in text-only, and won't have some of the multimodal capabilities of other AIs, like handling text and images. Sometimes, it may also take too long to respond to simple things.

Strawberry is also said to be able to remember previous conversations for more personalized replies, but there were some inconsistencies with that noticed during testing.  

As for pricing, it's also expected to differ from the existing ChatGPT model, which offers a free and subscription-based tear. Strawberry may have a limit on the number of messages users can send per hour, and a higher price would allow for faster response times as well. ChatGTP Plus subscribers are expected to get early access to Strawberry before it becomes available to free users.

In my opinion, if the rumors about OpenAI’s Strawberry model are true, it sounds like a great improvement for tasks that need more thoughtful, accurate responses. The delay in answers might take some getting used to, but the potential for better reasoning and fewer mistakes could probably make it worth the wait.

