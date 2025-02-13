OpenAI's CEO admits ChatGPT got messy and wants to fix it



CEO Sam Altman just shared CEO Sam Altman just shared a roadmap on X , revealing that OpenAI's upcoming GPT-5 release will feature its o3 reasoning model and, notably, be available to free users. He also mentioned that the company is working on making ChatGPT even easier to use.







– Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, February 2025



Right now, if you want ChatGPT to use a specific model, you have to pick one from the model selector that pops up after the chatbot responds. If you're on the Plus or Pro plan, that menu can get pretty cluttered with different models and intelligence settings – which I guess could get pretty frustrating if you're shelling out $200 a month for the Pro tier



As for OpenAI's roadmap, Altman revealed that GPT-4.5 will be the last model without "chain-of-thought" reasoning. That means every model after it will be able to break down problems into smaller steps to improve reasoning.



Once GPT-4.5 is out, OpenAI's main focus will be unifying its o-series and GPT-series models, creating a system that can seamlessly switch between tools, decide when to take its time thinking, and generally handle a wide range of tasks more effectively.





When GPT-5 does land, OpenAI intends to offer free users unlimited access – though with restrictions to prevent abuse – at the "standard intelligence setting." Plus, subscribers will get access to a more advanced version, while Pro users will be able to tap into an even higher intelligence tier.



As for when all of this is happening, Altman didn't give a firm date for either GPT-4.5 or GPT-5, only mentioning that they could arrive in the coming weeks or months.

Tech giants are all-in on AI these days – I mean, it's hard to find a company that isn't throwing the term around. And the one that arguably kicked off the craze, the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI, is now making an effort to be more transparent about what's next.