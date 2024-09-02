Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

OpenAI developing new in-house AI chip that could boost iPhone sales

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
OpenAI's logo in white is placed in front of a multi-colored background.
The world's leading chip manufacturer, TSMC, plans on mass-producing chips using its A16 Angstrom process node (1.6nm) starting in 2026. TSMC will get to this node one year before Intel’s 14A (1.4nm) and Samsung’s SF14 (1.4nm), both scheduled to undergo mass production in 2027. Additionally, TSMC's A16 Angstrom does not require the foundry to use ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machine, each with a cost of $380 million and up. Intel and Samsung's new 2027 nodes apparently require the use of the second-gen EUV lithography machine.

Apple has reportedly gone ahead and placed orders with TSMC for chip production using A16 Angstrom. There has been talk about OpenAI developing its first in-house AI chip also using TSMC's A16 Angstrom node. Reports indicate that OpenAI wanted TSMC to build a dedicated fab to develop this chip. 

OpenAI's in-house chip will improve the capabilities of its Sora video-generation feature, and this feature is expected to be part of Apple's generative AI suite eventually. Sora could even help boost iPhone sales depending on how well the video-generation feature works on the device. With this in mind, today's reports wonder whether Apple is teaming up with OpenAI to help develop the chip that would be used to power AI-based servers located in the cloud.

TSMC will reportedly build OpenAI&#039;s in-house chip using its A16 Angstrom node. | Image credit-TSMC - OpenAI developing new in-house AI chip that could boost iPhone sales
TSMC will reportedly build OpenAI's in-house chip using its A16 Angstrom node. | Image credit-TSMC

So how much superior will TSMC's A16 Angstrom node be compared to the 2nm chips that will precede them? At the same operating voltage, A16 Angstrom could be 8-10% faster while consuming 20% less power. Based on data from 2023, each query submitted to ChatGPT costs OpenAI 4 cents according to Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon. If ChatGPT use continues growing until it hits one-tenth the scale of Google Search, the company will need $16 billion worth of chips every year which could make this a very profitable venture for TSMC.

Earlier this year, a rumor circulated that TikTok parent ByteDance was developing an AI chip with its partner Broadcom. This chip would have been produced by TSMC using its 5nm process node. You might wonder how China-based ByteDance could get around U.S. sanctions to team up with Broadcom. Apparently, there is a loophole that allows the production and export of customized application-specific integrated chips (ASIC) to China.

ByteDance plans to use the in-house chip to run new powerful AI algorithms for TikTok and the Douyin app available in China. The company also has a chatbot it runs in China called Doubao. While waiting for TSMC to start profuction of its in-house chips, ByteDance still has some inventory of chips it purchased from NVIDIA before U.S. sanctions began.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless