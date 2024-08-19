The just-released OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS is already cheaper than usual

Android phone





Unveiled around a month ago and priced at a very reasonable $229.99 right off the bat, this Wear OS-powered battery life champion is somehow even more affordable than usual already. If you hurry, you can pay a measly $199.99 for a forest green or gunmetal gray color option with no special requirements and no strings attached, and on top of your nice little outright device discount, you can also get a $14.99 backup leather strap and/or $49.99 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro to maximize your savings.

OnePlus Watch 2R Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Aluminum Alloy Chassis, Stainless Steel Buckle, Silicone Strap, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options $30 off (13%) $199 99 $229 99 Buy at OnePlus





Those are completely optional items, of course, but the Nord Buds 3 Pro, for instance, are typically priced at $79.99, offering many surprisingly premium features and capabilities and thus looking very hard to turn down for 30 bucks less than that.





The same goes for the OnePlus Watch 2R itself, which could be considered the absolute best smartwatch available right now for just two Benjamins. Powered by a Snapdragon W5 processor, this circular aluminum-made stunner promises to deliver the same level of "elite performance" as the "regular" OnePlus Watch 2 while trimming the fat and impressively keeping the lights on for up to 100 hours between charges.





That's made possible by a hefty 500mAh battery, but also some neat proprietary software tricks, which can actually take the new smartwatch's endurance up to as many as 12 days in a Power Saver Mode focused on, well, saving power at the cost of losing some precious functionality.





Said functionality includes everything from dual frequency GPS for "extraordinary precision" in any and all environments to heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 100+ sports modes, wrist payments, and all kinds of useful or just fun little apps downloadable from Google's Play Store. Apart from a blood oxygen sensor, we really don't see any notable differences in the specs and components department of the OnePlus Watch 2R and other, costlier smartwatches available today, so if you're on a tight budget, you should seriously consider placing your order at $199.99 while you can.