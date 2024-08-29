Unexpected promo lands the OnePlus Watch 2 at its second-best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Amazon brings wonderful news to all users who are sick and tired of overnight smartwatch charging. It just launched a new OnePlus Watch 2 deal, discounting the recently released timepiece by $60. That may not seem like much, but it still makes the $300 timepiece more affordable than everywhere else!
While we saw the smartwatch for $90 off during Prime Day, this deal was Prime member-exclusive and vanished into thin air quite quickly. So, the current promo might not be as lovely, but at least there are no strings attached. Also, Best Buy, Walmart, and even the official sell the wearable at higher prices.
The OnePlus timepiece may be nothing like the super-premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Galaxy Watch Ultra models, but it's still one of the best smartwatches on the market. This fella's most prominent feature, i.e., two operating systems, and its massive 500mAh battery make it an absolute battery champ. You can get up to 100 hours of use (or about four days) in Smart Mode with WearOS, while the Power Saver mode gives you up to 12 days of use between charges.
On the health and wellness front, the Watch 2 gives you SpO2 readings, measures your heart rate, sleep, and naps, etc. You also get to enjoy better GPS accuracy thanks to the dual GPS, among other things. Oh, and did we mention the design? This bad boy has a robust build with a stainless-steel chassis and a bright 1.43-inch AMOLED display that makes everything look crisp.
It may not be available at its best price right now, but the OnePlus Watch 2 is undeniably attractive even at $60 off. If you agree, go ahead and get one while Amazon's deal is still available.
While we saw the smartwatch for $90 off during Prime Day, this deal was Prime member-exclusive and vanished into thin air quite quickly. So, the current promo might not be as lovely, but at least there are no strings attached. Also, Best Buy, Walmart, and even the official sell the wearable at higher prices.
Over at the official store, you get a humbler $50 discount on both paintjobs. Over here, however, you receive a free OnePlus Watch 2 strap in three available colors ($29.99 value). In other words, if you want a gift alongside your smartwatch purchase, you might want to consider this promo instead.
The OnePlus timepiece may be nothing like the super-premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Galaxy Watch Ultra models, but it's still one of the best smartwatches on the market. This fella's most prominent feature, i.e., two operating systems, and its massive 500mAh battery make it an absolute battery champ. You can get up to 100 hours of use (or about four days) in Smart Mode with WearOS, while the Power Saver mode gives you up to 12 days of use between charges.
Speaking of operating systems, the WearOS this puppy has onboard comes with all the features you could need and expect a modern-day smartwatch to have. Among other things, you can interact with your smart home, play music via Spotify, and reply to texts.
On the health and wellness front, the Watch 2 gives you SpO2 readings, measures your heart rate, sleep, and naps, etc. You also get to enjoy better GPS accuracy thanks to the dual GPS, among other things. Oh, and did we mention the design? This bad boy has a robust build with a stainless-steel chassis and a bright 1.43-inch AMOLED display that makes everything look crisp.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: