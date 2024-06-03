The OnePlus Watch 2 battery champ is now both discounted and bundled with free OnePlus Buds 3

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Despite bringing a slew of major improvements to the table over its poorly received 2021-released predecessor, the very well-reviewed OnePlus Watch 2 hasn't made a lot of headlines since its official announcement back in February. That's primarily because the Wear OS-powered device hasn't scored many notable discounts at many major US retailers, which is changing today in a big way.

Normally priced at $299.99 by itself, the second-gen OnePlus Watch can now be purchased for only $269.99 alongside a nice pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3. Also unveiled earlier this year, the brand's latest premium alternative for Apple's industry-leading AirPods are themselves typically available for $99.99 outside of these types of promotional bundles, which means that you're looking at saving a grand total of 130 bucks here.

This official OnePlus Store deal is obviously unlikely to last long, and if you hurry, you can even choose between "radiant steel" and "black steel" versions of the OnePlus Watch 2 to pair with some aptly named "Splendid Blue" OnePlus Buds 3.

Made from robust stainless steel (duh!), the OnePlus Watch 2 certainly made a good impression in our in-depth review a few months back with not only its undeniably stylish and high-quality design, but also a very comprehensive set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools, a superb AMOLED display, and perhaps most importantly, excellent battery life.

We don't know if we'd go so far as to deem this a better Wear OS option than something like the (much costlier) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but next to the "regular" (and similarly affordable) Galaxy Watch 6, the OnePlus Watch 2 definitely looks like a value champion worth considering as a potential Father's Day gift.

The OnePlus Buds 3, meanwhile, are perhaps not as powerful or overall impressive as the AirPods Pro 2 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro... but that's because they're so much cheaper, and for a limited time, you can essentially have them for free. And their review certainly looks great for a free pair of true wireless earbuds, with good marks awarded across key categories like battery life, latency, connectivity, and comfort.
