The OnePlus Watch 2 battery champ is now both discounted and bundled with free OnePlus Buds 3





Normally priced at $299.99 by itself, the second-gen OnePlus Watch can now be purchased for only $269.99 alongside a nice pair of noise-cancelling Normally priced at $299.99 by itself, the second-gen OnePlus Watch can now be purchased for only $269.99 alongside a nice pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 . Also unveiled earlier this year, the brand's latest premium alternative for Apple's industry-leading AirPods are themselves typically available for $99.99 outside of these types of promotional bundles, which means that you're looking at saving a grand total of 130 bucks here.

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Splendid Blue OnePlus Buds 3 Included $130 off (32%) $269 99 $399 98 Buy at OnePlus





OnePlus Buds 3 . This official OnePlus Store deal is obviously unlikely to last long, and if you hurry, you can even choose between "radiant steel" and "black steel" versions of the OnePlus Watch 2 to pair with some aptly named "Splendid Blue"





Made from robust stainless steel (duh!), the OnePlus Watch 2 certainly made a good impression in our in-depth review a few months back with not only its undeniably stylish and high-quality design, but also a very comprehensive set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools, a superb AMOLED display, and perhaps most importantly, excellent battery life.





We don't know if we'd go so far as to deem this a better Wear OS option than something like the (much costlier) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic , but next to the "regular" (and similarly affordable) Galaxy Watch 6 , the OnePlus Watch 2 definitely looks like a value champion worth considering as a potential Father's Day gift.



