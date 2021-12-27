OnePlus addresses users disappointed by ColorOS

Gizmochina OnePlus has merged operations with sister company Oppo and although the two maintain separate branding, their new phones no longer ship with distinctly different Android skins. This has led to a buggy experience for OnePlus users and the company CEO and co-founder Pete Lau addressed these concerns recently in a Weibo post (via).









The idea was to create a platform that was fast, smooth, clean, and lightweight like OxygenOS, and reliable, smart, and feature-rich like ColorOS. In October, Android 12-based ColorOS 12 was launched and in early December, OnePlus 9 owners got the OxygenOS 12 update. The update was not just buggy, it also had more elements of ColorOS than OxygenOS, something that did not sit well with OnePlus users. The update was momentarily halted to fix the bugs.





There were speculations that the codebase integration was behind the problems and Pete Lau has now acknowledged that upgrading older OnePlus devices to the new unified platform is not that straightforward and has resulted in system-related issues.





He has assured fans that company engineers are hard at work to ensure a smooth and snappy experience.



