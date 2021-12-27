Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus addresses users disappointed by ColorOS

Anam Hamid
By
4
OnePlus addresses users disappointed by ColorOS
OnePlus has merged operations with sister company Oppo and although the two maintain separate branding, their new phones no longer ship with distinctly different Android skins. This has led to a buggy experience for OnePlus users and the company CEO and co-founder Pete Lau addressed these concerns recently in a Weibo post (via Gizmochina).

OnePlus and Oppo merged their hardware R&D teams earlier this year and soon after in March, OnePlus shipped the OnePlus 9 with Oppo’s ColorOS software in China, instead of HydrogenOS, its China-specific Android skin. In September, it was formally announced that Oppo’s ColorOS and OnePlus’ global Android platform OxygenOS were being merged. 

The idea was to create a platform that was fast, smooth, clean, and lightweight like OxygenOS, and reliable, smart, and feature-rich like ColorOS. In October, Android 12-based ColorOS 12 was launched and in early December, OnePlus 9 owners got the OxygenOS 12 update. The update was not just buggy, it also had more elements of ColorOS than OxygenOS, something that did not sit well with OnePlus users. The update was momentarily halted to fix the bugs.

There were speculations that the codebase integration was behind the problems and Pete Lau has now acknowledged that upgrading older OnePlus devices to the new unified platform is not that straightforward and has resulted in system-related issues. 

He has assured fans that company engineers are hard at work to ensure a smooth and snappy experience.

Lau also said that he will be able to use Oneplus 10 Pro soon, which is further indication that the phone is ready to hit the shelves. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10 series will be unveiled in January. The rumored fresh design, beefy battery, and support for blazing-fast charging can help the phones outshine the current best Android phones.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot
by Anam Hamid,  9
New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot
Apple poaches Facebook’s AR/VR public relations head to help with the Glasses headgear launch
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Apple poaches Facebook’s AR/VR public relations head to help with the Glasses headgear launch
Android Auto bug has Google Maps relaunching at random while driving
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Android Auto bug has Google Maps relaunching at random while driving
The iPhone 14 Max may have a 120Hz display, after all
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The iPhone 14 Max may have a 120Hz display, after all
Samsung's crazy 200MP camera may land with Galaxy S23 and be improved in subsequent flagships
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Samsung's crazy 200MP camera may land with Galaxy S23 and be improved in subsequent flagships
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 game test on Motorola Edge X30 Ultra brings lukewarm results
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 game test on Motorola Edge X30 Ultra brings lukewarm results
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless