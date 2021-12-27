OnePlus addresses users disappointed by ColorOS

OnePlus addresses users disappointed by ColorOS4
OnePlus has merged operations with sister company Oppo and although the two maintain separate branding, their new phones no longer ship with distinctly different Android skins. This has led to a buggy experience for OnePlus users and the company CEO and co-founder Pete Lau addressed these concerns recently in a Weibo post (via Gizmochina).
The idea was to create a platform that was fast, smooth, clean, and lightweight like OxygenOS, and reliable, smart, and feature-rich like ColorOS. In October, Android 12-based ColorOS 12 was launched and in early December, OnePlus 9 owners got the OxygenOS 12 update. The update was not just buggy, it also had more elements of ColorOS than OxygenOS, something that did not sit well with OnePlus users. The update was momentarily halted to fix the bugs.
He has assured fans that company engineers are hard at work to ensure a smooth and snappy experience.
Lau also said that he will be able to use Oneplus 10 Pro soon, which is further indication that the phone is ready to hit the shelves. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10 series will be unveiled in January. The rumored fresh design, beefy battery, and support for blazing-fast charging can help the phones outshine the current best Android phones.