OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level









Sure, larger batteries mean longer battery life which is great for users. But there could be some downsides. First of all, the phone will take a longer time to charge fully. For example, the Galaxy M51 supports 25W charging and Samsung says it takes 115 minutes to charge the battery to 100%. Two, a bigger battery might make the phone more likely to overheat. But the third and most important negative is that the inclusion of such a large battery is apt to make a handset thick and harder to hold.









OnePlus has promoted the silicon-based battery that powers the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. These batteries have a higher density allowing them to pack a higher capacity in a smaller size. For example, this phone measures under 9mm thick, and weighs under 207 grams and still sports a 6100mAh battery.







We've seen low-end phones from brands that are not widely known come with huge batteries. For example, Ulefone and Umidigi are two manufacturers that most people have never heard of of. Both offer phones with huge 10000mAh batteries. On Amazon, Blackview has a handset priced at under $200 that is powered by a 13000mAh battery. But these are not mid-range models.



