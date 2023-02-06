Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Tablets OnePlus
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
You haven’t forgotten, right? The OnePlus 11 reveal event is happening tomorrow! And while the show bears the name of a flagship, that’s not going to be all that OnePlus fans will see. After all, less than a week ago, OnePlus started teasing their first tablet: the OnePlus Pad.

Over the weekend, the OnePlus Pad got not only its design allegedly leaked, but now we can also report on some specs going around, thanks to MySmartPrice and a Twitter tipster. Mind you, we knew next to nothing about OnePlus’ first tablet and rumor had it that it would basically end up being a rebranded OppoPad.

Well, if the leaked designs are anything to go by, we can certainly see that the Pad will be a departure in terms of aesthetics. And — if the spec leak turns out to be valid — the same might hold true for the specifications of the upcoming tablet.

What are the leaked specifications for the OnePlus Pad?

 


Here’s a quick review of all the info we’ve got about the OnePlus Pad:

  • An 11.6” LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • Support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision
  • Stereo Speakers, hints for Dolby Atmos support
  • Mediatek’s Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • 13MP single-unit main camera
  • 8MP selfie snapper
  • A hefty 9,500mAh of battery capacity
  • 67W fast charging
  • Keyboard and stylus support

Some key takeaways can be made from the specs above, but this is also your kind reminder to take all of this with a grain of salt.

With a setup like the one above, this tablet may be great for consuming media on. A screen allegedly bigger than that of the iPad 10th Gen allied with technology, enabling enhanced visuals and audio, watching Netflix on the OnePlus Pad may feel awesome.

And that impressive 9,500mAh battery should allow you to binge at leisure, but that depends on how draining the screen ends up being. The 67W fast charging capability will likely be able to fill up the battery in a reasonable amount of time, though, so no worries there.

As of now, we don’t know any juicy tidbits about the cameras on the tablet, but considering what type of device it is, OnePlus are likely not expecting you to carry it around to take photos with. Rather, the cameras on the OnePlus Pad are more functional than anything, as to enable you to get on video calls quickly without having to swap devices.

And we’ve saved the most interesting part for last: the processor.

This leak suggests that the OnePlus Pad will be equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 9000, unlike the Snapdragon 870 5G, which the OppoPad released with. The Dimensity chip outperforms the Snapdragon in pretty much every department, but when it comes to 3D stuff, it outright blows the Qualcomm chip out of the water. Now, even as such, it’s no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so high-end gaming will likely not be optimal — or possible — but the chip should enable users to get most things done, with a side of multitasking for good measure.

Luckily, with the reveal event happening tomorrow and all, you won’t have to worry about waiting too long to find out the actual specs. The OnePlus 11 reveal event is likely going to give us plenty of reasons to get excited, and prime among them is actually seeing the OnePlus Pad.
