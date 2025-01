The OnePlus Store hosts a OnePlus Pad 2 promo you can't miss

Android tablet

Save $50 on the OnePlus Pad 2 with 'NEWYEAR25' code The OnePlus Store is letting you snatch the amazing OnePlus Pad 2 with a lovely $50 discount with the 'NEWYEAR25' coupon code (applied at checkout). On top of that, the slate sells with one of three freebies: OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value), OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard ($149.99 value), or OnePlus Folio Case 2 ($39.99 value)! Extra savings are available with trade-in. $50 off (9%) Gift $499 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Wondering just whichto buy right now? We've got one lovely suggestion for you—the OnePlus Pad 2 . Previously discounted by $100 alongside a $39.99 gift during the brand's anniversary sale, the unit is now enjoying an even better deal! Hurry up and get one at the OnePlus Store for $50 off with the 'NEWYEAR25' coupon code (applied at checkout).But that's not all! You can also pick one of three freebies: the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value), the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard ($149.99 value), or the OnePlus Folio Case 2 ($39.99). Our recommendation is to pick the keyboard, which boosts your maximum savings to $199.99. We'd also suggest acting fast on this sale since the expensive accessories—the stylus and keyboard—usually go out of stock pretty quickly.Although it lacks an OLED display, this fella impresses with its smooth 12.1-inch touchscreen. What's particularly noteworthy here, as we've pointed out in our OnePlus Pad 2 review , is the 144Hz display refresh rate. Paired with the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, this bad boy is an excellent choice as a gaming tablet.By the way, we've used the slate alongside the smart keyboard for our review and can confirm it really elevates the experience. With its 7:5 aspect ratio, the Android 14 -based slate allows for a large keyboard with a spacious touchpad that supports gestures. In other words, for its $549.99 price, this fella has quite the lovely accessory—it can now be yours free of charge!Another awesome feature here, as you might guess since it's a OnePlus product, is the fast-charging technology. The tablet comes with a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging capabilities, giving you full charge in less than an hour.As you can see, the OnePlus Pad 2 is a lovely choice. In fact, it's one of the best Android tablets in the mid-range category. If you think it brings enough to the table, get one with the OnePlus Store special sale. Don't forget to apply the 'NEWYEAR25' coupon code at checkout for $50 off and select the freebie you like the most.