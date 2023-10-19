Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

OnePlus Open What’s in the box?

OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Open What’s in the box?
OnePlus waited quite a long time to do this, but it finally launched its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. Yes, that's the name they are going for, and it might be because it opens up the road to success for the company. The OnePlus open is here and it is looking like a prime contender for the best foldable phone of the year!

OnePlus Open use code ARENA50 for $50 off

$200 OFF when you trade in ANY phone in ANY condition. Use code ARENA50 to get an extra $50 off! OnePlus Open, 512 GB storage, Emerald Dusk or Voyager Black.
$250 off (15%) Trade-in
$1449 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus


OnePlus is offering quite a bit with its first foldable phone, including gorgeous displays that come with some of the highest brightness and protection levels on the market, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a great camera system, and, of course, OnePlus quality fast charging.

Speaking of charging, you probably want to find out whether you get a charging adapter in the OnePlus Open box, so let's get to the unboxing part!

What's in the OnePlus Open box?


Here's the full list:
  • OnePlus Open phone
  • 80W SUPERVOOC power adapter (67W for Europe)
  • USB type A to type C cable
  • USB dongle (type A to C) in North America
  • Protective case
  • Pre-installed screen protector
  • Welcome letter
  • OnePlus RCC card
  • Logo sticker
  • SIM ejector
  • Other documents

Whew, when was the last time we had to write so many bullet points for a premium phone? That was a lot! Of course, the phone itself is a lot to, starting at $1699.99 for a 16/512GB memory and storage combo, but it sure does feel like you are getting your money's worth, both from the device itself and the whole package it comes in.

What's not included in the OnePlus box?


  • Headphones

Literally, that's all you are not getting, not much to complain about here, to be honest. It's even better when you learn that you could trade in ANY phone in ANY condition, as OnePlus states, to get that premium price down by at least $200! It almost feels as if OnePlus wants Christmas to come early this year.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless