OnePlus Open What’s in the box?

OnePlus is offering quite a bit with its first foldable phone , including gorgeous displays that come with some of the highest brightness and protection levels on the market, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a great camera system, and, of course, OnePlus quality fast charging.





Speaking of charging, you probably want to find out whether you get a charging adapter in the OnePlus Open box, so let's get to the unboxing part!





What's in the OnePlus Open box?





Here's the full list:

OnePlus Open phone

phone 80W SUPERVOOC power adapter (67W for Europe)

USB type A to type C cable

USB dongle (type A to C) in North America

Protective case

Pre-installed screen protector

Welcome letter

OnePlus RCC card

Logo sticker

SIM ejector

Other documents



Whew, when was the last time we had to write so many bullet points for a premium phone? That was a lot! Of course, the phone itself is a lot to, starting at $1699.99 for a 16/512GB memory and storage combo, but it sure does feel like you are getting your money's worth, both from the device itself and the whole package it comes in.





What's not included in the OnePlus box?





Headphones



Literally, that's all you are not getting, not much to complain about here, to be honest. It's even better when you learn that you could trade in ANY phone in ANY condition, as OnePlus states, to get that premium price down by at least $200! It almost feels as if OnePlus wants Christmas to come early this year.