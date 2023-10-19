OnePlus Open What’s in the box?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus waited quite a long time to do this, but it finally launched its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. Yes, that's the name they are going for, and it might be because it opens up the road to success for the company. The OnePlus open is here and it is looking like a prime contender for the best foldable phone of the year!
OnePlus is offering quite a bit with its first foldable phone, including gorgeous displays that come with some of the highest brightness and protection levels on the market, the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a great camera system, and, of course, OnePlus quality fast charging.
Speaking of charging, you probably want to find out whether you get a charging adapter in the OnePlus Open box, so let's get to the unboxing part!
What's in the OnePlus Open box?
(Photo credit PhoneArena) OnePlus Open box contents.
Here's the full list:
- OnePlus Open phone
- 80W SUPERVOOC power adapter (67W for Europe)
- USB type A to type C cable
- USB dongle (type A to C) in North America
- Protective case
- Pre-installed screen protector
- Welcome letter
- OnePlus RCC card
- Logo sticker
- SIM ejector
- Other documents
Whew, when was the last time we had to write so many bullet points for a premium phone? That was a lot! Of course, the phone itself is a lot to, starting at $1699.99 for a 16/512GB memory and storage combo, but it sure does feel like you are getting your money's worth, both from the device itself and the whole package it comes in.
What's not included in the OnePlus box?
- Headphones
Literally, that's all you are not getting, not much to complain about here, to be honest. It's even better when you learn that you could trade in ANY phone in ANY condition, as OnePlus states, to get that premium price down by at least $200! It almost feels as if OnePlus wants Christmas to come early this year.
