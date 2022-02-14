OnePlus releases images of the Nord CE 2 5G and confirms specs

OnePlus releases images of the Nord CE 2 5G and confirms specs0
In an exclusive interview for TechRadar, OnePlus Head of Product, Oliver Zhang, shared information about the upcoming phone.
The pictures of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G show a simple-looking smartphone in a new color that the company calls Bahana Blue. This color is lighter and more metallic-looking than the previous Nord CE’s Blue Void color version.
"When designing colors for the OnePlus Nord CE 2, the product team wanted to evolve its blue colorway and did this by adopting a brighter and bolder blue than the original OnePlus Nord CE’s Blue Void. The OnePlus Nord CE 2’s Bahama Blue colorway exhibits a multi-directional gradient of blue and yellow that blend together beautifully." - Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus
Zhang also confirmed the upcoming phone will have a second color option called Gray Mirror.
As for the design of the back of the Nord CE, it is a bit familiar. The camera module is average in size, housing a triple-camera system with two of the sensors looking pretty large. What’s familiar about the module are its rounded corners that rise from the back of the phone and curve. This is a similar design to OnePlus’ sister brand Oppo and its Find X3 Pro.
Interestingly, the design of the back looks more like the budget Oppo phone, rather than the new OnePlus 10 Pro. It also doesn’t resemble the older OnePlus 9 series. This decision could’ve been made so the companies can save on costs, as an Oppo Nord CE 2 clone is very likely to be released later in Asia.
"Using a one-piece molding process, the crystal-clear camera module rises naturally from the back of the phone in an elegant curve. Our designers also added a CD ring with a metal-like texture on the main and ultra-wide camera to enhance the futuristic impression of the camera module." - Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus
There are no pictures of the front or sides of the Nord CE 2 5G. Previously leaked renderings of the phone suggest it will have a conservative-looking front design with a punch-hole selfie camera located on the left. Side display bezels look pretty tiny, with the phone having a bigger chin.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 specs confirmed
Zhang didn’t talk only about design with TechRadar. The Head of Product for OnePlus also confirmed some of the upcoming phone’s specs.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery. The phone will support 65W fast-wired charging, capable of providing up to one day’s power in only 15 minutes of charging. Full charging time from 0 to 100% isn’t confirmed, but we expect it to be less than an hour.
OnePlus has confirmed the Nord CE 2 5G will have a microSD card slot, but it has now come to light the slot will support up to 1TB of expandable storage. There is no confirmation from Zhang for the phone’s rest of the specs.
According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will most likely use the same display and camera system as its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This means the phone will feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.
The triple-camera system will probably consist of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera.
What’s reported to be new about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is its processor. The budget-friendly phone will allegedly feature MediaTek’s 5G-enabled Dimensity 900 chip. It will probably be coupled with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage depending on the version you choose.
The fingerprint scanner should be an in-display one. The Nord CE 5G will also probably have a 3.5mm headphone jack.