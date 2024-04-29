Up Next:
OnePlus Nord 4 benchmark listing confirms Qualcomm chipset
According to the latest reports, OnePlus’s next lineup of phones will include names like Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite. Both are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, but we already have the first details about OnePlus’s upcoming mid-range handsets.
As we told you last week, the OnePlus Nord 4 was tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3+ processor. Over the weekend, the phone was spotted at Geekbench and the listing confirms that the OnePlus Nord 4 (aka OnePlus CPH2621) is equipped with that particular chipset (via MySmartPrice).
Beside being listed at Geekbench, the OnePlus Nord 4 has also received its Eurofins certification, which confirms another interesting piece of information. It looks like the phone will be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery that features support for 80W wired fast charging.
As we previously reported, the OnePlus Nord 4 is most likely a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, a phone that’s been recently launched in China.
The chipset is mentioned with its “pineapple” codename, but that’s pretty common for phones that haven’t been introduced yet and new chipset that have just been launched on the market.
Last but not list, details about the phone’s camera have been discovered in the Camera FV 5 database. The camera app for enthusiasts and professionals suggests the OnePlus Nord 4’s main camera will feature OIS (optical image stabilization), f/1.9 aperture, and 26.4mm focal length. Additionally, the mid-range smartphone is rumored to pack a selfie snapper with f/2.4 aperture, EIS, and 25.2mm focal length.
