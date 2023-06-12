Will the OnePlus Nord 3 be able to compete with the Nothing Phone (2)? Here’s a glimpse!
Despite the recent rise of interest towards Nothing and its Phone (2), OnePlus is still a contender in the Android phone market. As such, there is still plenty of hype coming from fans for the upcoming Nord 3 smartphone.
The phone was initially spotted on the company’s very own website at the start of May, but we have been reporting on leaks and rumors about the Nord 3 ever since 2022. Those have been few and far between though, so this successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 is yet to amp things up. Or get an announcement for a release event.
Geekbench has the Nord 3 listed under model number “CPH2493”. The device managed to score 1153 in single-core testing and then 3180 in multi-core, but these are likely tied to a test unit, so you should not take them as anything final.
That being said, here are some of the key Nord 3 specs that we managed to take from this Geekbench listing:
So, that doesn’t paint a complete picture for sure, but it is still enough to get the imagination going. The CPU may turn out to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which is a pretty admirable chip, capable of being compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
That being said, here’s a recap of the leaks we’ve seen in the past regarding the Nord 3:
But again, this is a round-up of all the latest leaks, so take them with a grain of salt. While you should apply a grain or two on the info from Geekbench, as it may not turn out to be final, it is a more solid foundation of our expectations for the Nord 3 going forward.
- Octa-core CPU with a peak speed of 3.05GHz
- A Mali-G710 GPU
- 16GB of RAM, but a version with 8GB of RAM is likely to be available in some regions
- Android 13 (with Oxygen OS On top, as per typical OnePlus fashion)
MySmartPrice believes that we may see variants of the Nord 3 with 8GB of RAM too, but while we can’t confirm that for sure, we can back up the theory that it is likely going to feature either 128GB or 256GB of storage.
- 6.74” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- A 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging
- A triple camera array with:
○ 50MP main camera
○ 8MP ultra-wide
○ 2MP macro
- 16MP front-facing selfie snapper
- The ever-coveted alert slider
