UK exclusive OnePlus Nord 2 5G deal makes the budget marvel a flat-out bargain





The OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers everything you could ask for in a reasonably priced mid-level phone. The phone has a large 6.43 inches AMOLED screen with a higher than the standard refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth visuals.





The device is powered by a custom version of the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chip that leverages AI to squeeze out the best possible performance. The performance is comparable to that of two to three years old pricey flagship Android phones. The chip flies through everyday tasks and is also suitable for moderately demanding games. It also helps that the chip is paired with at least 8GB of RAM, which is not the norm for phones in this price range.





OnePlus Nord 2 5G UK folks are in luck because Amazon UK has knocked 40% off the incredible OnePlus Nord 5G which sports a large 6.43 inches AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. It's powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI chip which ensures solid performance and it has a class-leading triple camera array with a 50MP main unit. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. £160 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Another standout feature of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is its hefty 4,500mAh battery that lasts well over a day. The phone supports 65W fast charging and only requires 15 minutes for a 60 percent charge. The charger comes with the phone, so unlike Apple and Samsung, OnePlus doesn't expect you to spend out of your pocket for a charger.





The triple camera array with a 50MP main snapper, 8MP ultrawide unit, and 2MP depth shooter is also pretty decent for the price and produces bright images and the Ultra Night Mode churns out impressive pictures when there isn't enough light. The front-facing camera is 32MP and takes detailed photos.





Overall, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a lot of bang for your buck. It has a gorgeous screen, is sufficiently fast, has a solid battery life, and will be supported at least through July 2024.





The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which usually costs £399 is on sale for £239, so you will save 40 percent on it if you take advantage of this deal. We don't see discounts this generous every day so get one right away if have been thinking about upgrading to a new phone.