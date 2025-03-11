GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

OnePlus’ next compact flagship to outclass the Galaxy S25 series in two key aspects

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
OnePlus 13 camera
Do you want a flagship that’s smaller than today’s modern top-tier phones? OnePlus thinks most of us do, which is why the Chinese company plans to launch compact version of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13. Just like Samsung did with the Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus plans to cover all size segments with its flagships.

Previously rumored as OnePlus 13 Mini, the upcoming compact flagship is just a few months away. Reliable leaker Smart Pikachu (via Notebookcheck) claims the phone, now known as OnePlus 13T, is expected to be introduced sometime in May.

More importantly, the Chinese tipster has shared a few other very important details about the phone, which might sound surprising for those who aren’t familiar with the company’s previous products.

For starters, it looks like the OnePlus 13T will be equipped with a huge 6,000 mAh battery. Depending on how small the phone will actually be, this will be a major achievement for OnePlus. Not to mention that it puts Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 to shame, as the compact flagship packs a much smaller 4,000 mAh battery.

The most recent leaks state that the OnePlus 13T sports a 6.3-inch display, which feels a lot smaller than the OnePlus 13’s 6.82-inch screen. One major difference between the vanilla OnePlus 13 and the compact version is the camera.

OnePlus 13 is already one of the best flagships on the market | Image credit: PhoneArena

The OnePlus 13T is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel dual camera, while the regular model has a triple camera setup. According to Smart Pikachu, the OnePlus 13T will use an optical fingerprint sensor instead of the more advanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor inside the OnePlus 13.

More importantly, the compact version of the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus 13T will directly compete with other compact flagships like the Xiaomi 15 and Samsung Galaxy S25, but OnePlus has an ace up its sleeve.

Apparently, the OnePlus 13T will be the cheapest flagship in the mid-size range, undercutting all the other competitors, or even Sony’s next Xperia compact flagship if there will be one.

If these rumors prove to be accurate, the OnePlus 13T shapes up to be a real flagship killer. Pity that OnePlus doesn’t have a strong foothold in the US market yet.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless