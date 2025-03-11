OnePlus’ next compact flagship to outclass the Galaxy S25 series in two key aspects
Up Next:
Do you want a flagship that’s smaller than today’s modern top-tier phones? OnePlus thinks most of us do, which is why the Chinese company plans to launch compact version of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13. Just like Samsung did with the Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus plans to cover all size segments with its flagships.
More importantly, the Chinese tipster has shared a few other very important details about the phone, which might sound surprising for those who aren’t familiar with the company’s previous products.
The most recent leaks state that the OnePlus 13T sports a 6.3-inch display, which feels a lot smaller than the OnePlus 13’s 6.82-inch screen. One major difference between the vanilla OnePlus 13 and the compact version is the camera.
The OnePlus 13T is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel dual camera, while the regular model has a triple camera setup. According to Smart Pikachu, the OnePlus 13T will use an optical fingerprint sensor instead of the more advanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor inside the OnePlus 13.
More importantly, the compact version of the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus 13T will directly compete with other compact flagships like the Xiaomi 15 and Samsung Galaxy S25, but OnePlus has an ace up its sleeve.
Apparently, the OnePlus 13T will be the cheapest flagship in the mid-size range, undercutting all the other competitors, or even Sony’s next Xperia compact flagship if there will be one.
If these rumors prove to be accurate, the OnePlus 13T shapes up to be a real flagship killer. Pity that OnePlus doesn’t have a strong foothold in the US market yet.
Previously rumored as OnePlus 13 Mini, the upcoming compact flagship is just a few months away. Reliable leaker Smart Pikachu (via Notebookcheck) claims the phone, now known as OnePlus 13T, is expected to be introduced sometime in May.
More importantly, the Chinese tipster has shared a few other very important details about the phone, which might sound surprising for those who aren’t familiar with the company’s previous products.
For starters, it looks like the OnePlus 13T will be equipped with a huge 6,000 mAh battery. Depending on how small the phone will actually be, this will be a major achievement for OnePlus. Not to mention that it puts Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 to shame, as the compact flagship packs a much smaller 4,000 mAh battery.
The most recent leaks state that the OnePlus 13T sports a 6.3-inch display, which feels a lot smaller than the OnePlus 13’s 6.82-inch screen. One major difference between the vanilla OnePlus 13 and the compact version is the camera.
OnePlus 13 is already one of the best flagships on the market | Image credit: PhoneArena
The OnePlus 13T is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel dual camera, while the regular model has a triple camera setup. According to Smart Pikachu, the OnePlus 13T will use an optical fingerprint sensor instead of the more advanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor inside the OnePlus 13.
More importantly, the compact version of the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus 13T will directly compete with other compact flagships like the Xiaomi 15 and Samsung Galaxy S25, but OnePlus has an ace up its sleeve.
Apparently, the OnePlus 13T will be the cheapest flagship in the mid-size range, undercutting all the other competitors, or even Sony’s next Xperia compact flagship if there will be one.
If these rumors prove to be accurate, the OnePlus 13T shapes up to be a real flagship killer. Pity that OnePlus doesn’t have a strong foothold in the US market yet.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: