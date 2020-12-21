Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

OnePlus goes HoHoHo - get crazy discounts on phones, headphones

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Dec 21, 2020, 1:19 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus goes HoHoHo - get crazy discounts on phones, headphones
This story is sponsored by OnePlus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
 
‘Tis the season of giving! And, with OnePlus’ latest offer, you can give yourself and a close one a brand-new phone or headset at killer prices. So, why not?

OK, here goes:

This Christmas only, if you buy a OnePlus 8T, you can also add a OnePlus 7T to your cart for the amazing price of $99! That’s a lot of phone for a hundred bucks! Furthermore, if you buy the brand-new OnePlus Buds Z, you can get a set of Bullet Wireless Z earphones for just $9.90.


The promo offer is valid starting today all the way to the 31st of December. So, you know — you have some time to think about it.



And, just to spice things up, OnePlus is giving you a chance to buy a set of OnePlus Buds Z or OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z for just $0.99 a pop! The earphones will be available at this special price during two OnePlus Day flash sale events. They will be held as follows:

  • 12.23 — 1,000 units of OnePlus Buds Z at $9.99
  • 12.24 — 1,000 units of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z at $0.99

OnePlus Day event page


Want something special? Well the special edition OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington are also available for sale, starting on the 23rd of December! These come in a colorful, psychedelic-pop aesthetic to perfectly punctuate your style.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus goes HoHoHo - get crazy discounts on phones, headphones
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail
Popular stories
Google announces major news for Android users (scratch that!)
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
T-Mobile has even greater 5G ambitions, preparing two major 2021 breakthroughs
Popular stories
LG Rollable's premium specs and eye-watering price have leaked

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless