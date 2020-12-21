OnePlus goes HoHoHo - get crazy discounts on phones, headphones
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This Christmas only, if you buy a OnePlus 8T, you can also add a OnePlus 7T to your cart for the amazing price of $99! That’s a lot of phone for a hundred bucks! Furthermore, if you buy the brand-new OnePlus Buds Z, you can get a set of Bullet Wireless Z earphones for just $9.90.
The promo offer is valid starting today all the way to the 31st of December. So, you know — you have some time to think about it.
And, just to spice things up, OnePlus is giving you a chance to buy a set of OnePlus Buds Z or OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z for just $0.99 a pop! The earphones will be available at this special price during two OnePlus Day flash sale events. They will be held as follows:
- 12.23 — 1,000 units of OnePlus Buds Z at $9.99
- 12.24 — 1,000 units of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z at $0.99
OnePlus Day event page
Want something special? Well the special edition OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington are also available for sale, starting on the 23rd of December! These come in a colorful, psychedelic-pop aesthetic to perfectly punctuate your style.