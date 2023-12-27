OnePlus Buds Pro 3 confirmed to arrive in January
OnePlus is expected to have a big start of 2024, as the Chinese company is preparing to launch a couple of products in the first few months of the year. After launching the OnePlus 12 in China this month, another top-tier device will be making its debut very soon, the OnePlus 12R.
Unlike the former, the OnePlus 12R will be released globally. Along with the OnePlus 12R (known as OnePlus Ace 3 in China), the handset maker will be introducing yet another product, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
According to OnePlus, the upcoming earbuds are meant to bring “flagship sound quality” to mass market. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are expected to feature true wireless noise-cancelling, Google Fast Pair, and dual connectivity. Rumor has it the earbuds come with 3D spatial audio support, as well as 44-hour battery life.
Although they will be introduced in China on January 4, customers can already pre-order the earbuds from Tmall, JD, and OPPO Mall.
The upcoming earbuds will be initially launch in China on January 4, just like the OnePlus Ace 3, at least according to OnePlus. Very few details about the earbuds have been revealed at the moment, but the teaser posted by OnePlus on Weibo suggests the Buds Pro 3 will be available in two colors: Space Grey and Clear Blue Sea.
