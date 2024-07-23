The amazing OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a true hit with this Prime-exclusive deal on Amazon
Did you miss the chance to take advantage of the amazing Prime Day deals on headphones that we saw last week? No problem! Amazon now sells the super-loud OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for 33% off their MSRP of roughly $180. There's just one little caveat: the offer is only available to Prime members.
At this markdown, by the way, the OnePlus earbuds arrive at their lowest price for this year. If you've been following discounts for them, you probably know they didn't go on sale during Prime Day! That makes the $60 price cut all the more exciting. Before we move on, we'd like to note that this isn't the earbuds' best price ever, for they were $80 off during the Black Friday craze of yesteryear.
The OnePlus buds provide deep and thumpy bass that won't overwhelm you or distort the rest of the picture. There's lots of detail in the mid-frequencies, the triple response is awesome, and the highs are just as punchy. Then again, they may not be everyone's cup of tea, primarily due to their loudness.
Speaking of which, these bad boys give you decent ANC with four levels and a Transparency mode. You can't expect them to beat the Sony WF-1000XM4 on the noise cancelling front, but they'll still reduce most unwanted noises to a more bearable level.
Battery-wise, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 last longer than one of their biggest rivals, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The OnePlus option gives you up to 25 hours of total playtime with ANC and the charging case, compared to just 18 hours of total use on the Samsung model.
To sum up, if you have a Prime membership, enjoy loud music, and have been looking for ways to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at their best price for 2024, you've come to the right place! Head to Amazon and snatch the model in Arbor Green for 33% off while you can!
If you're after loud music, and we mean loud, these in-ear headphones should definitely be on your radar. They give you great audio for their current asking price, relying on two drivers to reproduce your favorite tunes.
Like most of the best wireless earbuds on the market, you can customize these puppies via the HeyMelody app. It lets you tweak the EQ settings, control the ANC, etc.
