OnePlus Ace 5 will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip just like the Ace 3 Pro
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro just launched recently, but reportedly, the company is already looking ahead to the Ace 5 series. Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has shared some details about the new phone. According to them, the Ace 5 will inherit a lot of specs from the Ace 3, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 100W wired charging.
You may be wondering why are we jumping to the OnePlus Ace 5 from 3. Where's the 4? Reportedly, the number 4 will most likely be skipped because of superstition. In China, the number 4 isn't associated with anything cute, so the company is expected to jump to the 5 for the next Ace.
As for the cameras, we expect three cameras on the back with a main sensor with 50MP resolution. The leaker also stated the new Ace will have an alert slider. The phone should arrive before October so it won't get overshadowed by the OnePlus 13.
In my opinion, the leaked Ace 5 specs sound pretty good, especially the battery. I always get hyped when I hear about upgrades to battery sizes, as I believe this is one of the key components for a great smartphone experience.
Apart from that, it seems pretty early for all these leaks to be accurate, but if OnePlus is planning to unveil this phone before October, maybe it's not that early... we'll know more soon, so stay tuned!
On the other hand, an expected change is the arrival of a bigger Silicone-Carbon battery. Reportedly, it will consist of two 3,000 mAh cells, totaling a minimal battery size of 6,000 mAh (likely around 6,100 mAh typical).
The new phone is also expected to keep the 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display made by BOE. The wired charging is another aspect of the Ace 3 Pro that the new phone is said to keep unchanged. Sadly, that's a downgrade from the 150W wired speeds of the Ace 2 Pro.
