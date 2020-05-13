OnePlus 8 Pro camera has a secret X-ray feature
If you're old enough, you might remember the ads on the back of comic books that would try to sell you a vial of disappearing ink, a whoopee cushion or X-ray glasses. The latter used an illusion to make it seem that you were looking at the bones inside the human body. Thanks to a tweet from Ben Geskin, we now know that the OnePlus 8 Pro has a pretty cool X-ray feature of its own.
One of the best examples #OnePlus8Pro Color Filter Camera can see through some plastic pic.twitter.com/UkaxdyV6yP— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 13, 2020
No, the OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter will not allow you to see people's undergarments but it will work its magic on cola and wine according to Neowin. And infrared LEDs that can't be seen with the naked eye will show up using the filter.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is available from OnePlus with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage for $999, or 24 monthly payments of $42.