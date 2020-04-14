The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
Add a bundle of mmWave antennas you have to additionally buy from Qualcomm and wrap them around the phone's edges at the inside in order to prevent a "you are holding it wrong moment," and the whole setup is cumbersome and expensive.
OnePlus 8 5G price in the UK and Europe
The 5G-laden OnePlus 8 has appeared in retailer listings on the Old Continent and in the United Kingdom with the following prices:
- OnePlus 8 5G price 8GB/128GB: €699/£599
- OnePlus 8 5G price 12GB/256GB: €799/£699
OnePlus 8 Pro 5G price in the UK and Europe
The larger, souped-up OnePlus 8 Pro, is also listed with its UK and European prices:
- OnePlus 8 Pro price 8GB/128GB: €899/£799
- OnePlus 8 Pro price 12GB/256GB: €999/£899
The listings also confirm the key OnePlus 8 Pro specs:
- 6.78" 1440p 120Hz display
- 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP cameras
- 4510mAh battery
- Snapdragon 865 processor
Mr Lau, the OnePlus CEO, is also on record saying that the price of the OnePlus 8 series of 5G phones won't surpass $1000 in the US. Judging from the prices in Europe and the UK, that easily means $999 for the OnePlus 8 Pro, and $799 for the OnePlus 8 5G that will likely be carried by Verizon. That mmWave 5G network support doesn't come cheap indeed.