The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling





Add a bundle of mmWave antennas you have to additionally buy from Qualcomm and wrap them around the phone's edges at the inside in order to prevent a "you are holding it wrong moment," and the whole setup is cumbersome and expensive.





The OnePlus CEO is on record saying that 5G with its full mmWave support accouterments can add as much as $200-$300 to the price of a phone, and the latest 8 series from the company is a prime example. Unlike the OnePlus 7T that started from €589 in Europe just a few months ago, the 8 and 8 Pro prices were already tipped to be way above there.





OnePlus 8 5G price in the UK and Europe

The 5G-laden OnePlus 8 has appeared in retailer listings on the Old Continent and in the United Kingdom with the following prices:

OnePlus 8 5G price 8GB/128GB: €699/£599

OnePlus 8 5G price 12GB/256GB: €799/£699





OnePlus 8 Pro 5G price in the UK and Europe



The larger, souped-up OnePlus 8 Pro, is also listed with its UK and European prices:





OnePlus 8 Pro price 8GB/128GB: €899/£799

OnePlus 8 Pro price 12GB/256GB: €999/£899





The listings also confirm the key OnePlus 8 Pro specs:





6.78" 1440p 120Hz display

48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP cameras

4510mAh battery

Snapdragon 865 processor





Mr Lau, the OnePlus CEO, is also on record saying that the price of the OnePlus 8 series of 5G phones won't surpass $1000 in the US. Judging from the prices in Europe and the UK, that easily means $999 for the OnePlus 8 Pro, and $799 for the OnePlus 8 5G that will likely be carried by Verizon. That mmWave 5G network support doesn't come cheap indeed.





We knew that with the advent of 5G networks, phones are bound to get more expensive, as Qualcomm doesn't fold the new connectivity standard into a system-on-a-chip solution, but rather provides its X55 modem as a separate tack-on module.