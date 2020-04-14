Android OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 14, 2020, 7:10 AM
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
We knew that with the advent of 5G networks, phones are bound to get more expensive, as Qualcomm doesn't fold the new connectivity standard into a system-on-a-chip solution, but rather provides its X55 modem as a separate tack-on module.

Add a bundle of mmWave antennas you have to additionally buy from Qualcomm and wrap them around the phone's edges at the inside in order to prevent a "you are holding it wrong moment," and the whole setup is cumbersome and expensive.

The OnePlus CEO is on record saying that 5G with its full mmWave support accouterments can add as much as $200-$300 to the price of a phone, and the latest 8 series from the company is a prime example. Unlike the OnePlus 7T that started from €589 in Europe just a few months ago, the 8 and 8 Pro prices were already tipped to be way above there.

OnePlus 8 5G price in the UK and Europe


The 5G-laden OnePlus 8 has appeared in retailer listings on the Old Continent and in the United Kingdom with the following prices:

  • OnePlus 8 5G price 8GB/128GB: €699/£599
  • OnePlus 8 5G price 12GB/256GB: €799/£699



OnePlus 8 Pro 5G price in the UK and Europe



The larger, souped-up OnePlus 8 Pro, is also listed with its UK and European prices:

  • OnePlus 8 Pro price 8GB/128GB: €899/£799
  • OnePlus 8 Pro price 12GB/256GB: €999/£899

The listings also confirm the key OnePlus 8 Pro specs:

  • 6.78" 1440p 120Hz display
  • 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP cameras
  • 4510mAh battery
  • Snapdragon 865 processor

Mr Lau, the OnePlus CEO, is also on record saying that the price of the OnePlus 8 series of 5G phones won't surpass $1000 in the US. Judging from the prices in Europe and the UK, that easily means $999 for the OnePlus 8 Pro, and $799 for the OnePlus 8 5G that will likely be carried by Verizon. That mmWave 5G network support doesn't come cheap indeed.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

