OnePlus 8 5G series camera updates to intro portrait filters, white balance fix

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 01, 2020, 9:15 AM

OnePlus is famous for its listening to the brand's fan wishlists for future phones and desires for improving existing models. Just like it crowdsourced new features and improvements that should be coming with the next versions of its Android overlay, OxygenOS, it now did so for the camera on the new 8 series of phones.

The fans wishlist included more than 20 items they'd like to see enhanced or introduced, such as an Always-on Display mode, fingerprint lock for hidden pictures, playing a sound when the battery is fully charged, and allowing folders within the app drawer, and OnePlus relayed the most popular ones for the software development team to start cracking on.

A similar action transpired when OnePlus held the so-called Open Ears Forum to discuss the OnePlus 8 series camera kit and the current features in the app that manages it. They listened to the fans, and, according to XDA-Devs, identified the following areas where the camera should be made better with future updates, and the new features that fans would like to see present on their beloved OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro:

  • Add more color filters and bring them to portrait mode
  • Continue improving white balance consistency across all lenses
  • Improve UX for AE lock
  • Show visual cue when tripod mode is triggered
  • Keep optimizing post-processing strategy
  • Reduce the haloing seen on some HDR portrait shots

Needless to say, portrait shots are one of the most used features on a phone camera these days, and improving on the separation of the subject and the background, as well as adding more cool filters to apply, would go a long way to pleasing the fans, so we can't wait to see those options brought on board with the next OnePlus 8 series camera updates.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 UW
OnePlus 8 UW View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

