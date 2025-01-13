OnePlus 13 series gets its first taste of updates

Pre-order OnePlus' latest mid-range beast, the OnePlus 13R, today. The official store lets users get the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with their pre-order. Those who have reserved a unit will get an extra $50 discount on the handset. Trade-ins on any device in any condition save you $100.

The impressive OnePlus 13 is here! Starting today, you can buy the premium handset with a Snapdragon X Elite chip. The flagship arrives with a free storage upgrade, saving you $100. On top of that, you'll get the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for free ($179.99 value). Users with reservations get a $50 price cut. Trade-ins on any device in any condition give you a $100 extra discount.

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

OnePlus 13R





OnePlus 13 gets a new 1GB software update.



This OTA with December 2024 security patch should roll out to all devices soon. Have you updated your device?



Changelog in the second image. #OnePlus13pic.twitter.com/RbCulX6caV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 13, 2025



The OnePlus 13 update, however, packs a bigger punch. With a changelog that is much longer than the 13R's, it includes a ton of new features and bug fixes. We're talking about a roughly 1 GB update, so make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi before downloading. Here's what the update brings to the flagship model:



New watermark styles and personalization options

Improved clarity for 4K videos at 60 fps

Better color performance for photos taken with the main camera

Enhanced tone and color accuracy for rear camera shots

Improved audio quality

New AI features in Google Messages

Option to add a 1x2 weather widget to your Home screen

I always think it's a great idea to stay on top of software updates. They fix those annoying bugs, add cool new features, and, of course, keep your device secure, so make sure to install it once it reaches your device. Theupdate, however, packs a bigger punch. With a changelog that is much longer than the 13R's, it includes a ton of new features and bug fixes. We're talking about a roughly 1 GB update, so make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi before downloading. Here's what the update brings to the flagship model:I always think it's a great idea to stay on top of software updates. They fix those annoying bugs, add cool new features, and, of course, keep your device secure, so make sure to install it once it reaches your device.

First off, both updates bring the December 2024 Android security patch, boosting system security. They also add charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience and aim to enhance system stability and performance across the board.Both updates also improve Bluetooth stability and expand compatibility, which is always welcome. One of the more interesting additions, in my opinion, is the Touch to share feature, which allows users to easily share photos and files with just a tap, including with iOS devices.For the, the update also introduces personalized watermarks in the Photos app. Plus, it fixes an issue where photos taken with the rear camera were too bright in Photo mode. It also enhances the colors in images captured with the main camera and telephoto lens, improving overall camera performance and stability.