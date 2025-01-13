Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
OnePlus 13 series gets its first taste of updates

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus just launched the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R worldwide, and while many of you are probably still waiting to get your hands on them, once you do, an update with some improvements should be coming your way right away.

Last week, OnePlus began rolling out improvements to the global versions of the OnePlus 13R, including those in Europe, India, and North America. The update, OxygenOS 5.0.0.403, is being released in stages, so not everyone will get it at once – you might have to wait a little longer for yours.

The company also began rolling out an update for the flagship OnePlus 13, labeled OxygenOS 5.0.0.402. While both updates share some similarities, the one for the flagship model includes a few more enhancements and bug fixes. But let's start with what's the same for both.


First off, both updates bring the December 2024 Android security patch, boosting system security. They also add charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience and aim to enhance system stability and performance across the board.

Both updates also improve Bluetooth stability and expand compatibility, which is always welcome. One of the more interesting additions, in my opinion, is the Touch to share feature, which allows users to easily share photos and files with just a tap, including with iOS devices.

For the OnePlus 13R, the update also introduces personalized watermarks in the Photos app. Plus, it fixes an issue where photos taken with the rear camera were too bright in Photo mode. It also enhances the colors in images captured with the main camera and telephoto lens, improving overall camera performance and stability.


The OnePlus 13 update, however, packs a bigger punch. With a changelog that is much longer than the 13R's, it includes a ton of new features and bug fixes. We're talking about a roughly 1 GB update, so make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi before downloading. Here's what the update brings to the flagship model:

  • New watermark styles and personalization options
  • Improved clarity for 4K videos at 60 fps
  • Better color performance for photos taken with the main camera
  • Enhanced tone and color accuracy for rear camera shots
  • Improved audio quality
  • New AI features in Google Messages
  • Option to add a 1x2 weather widget to your Home screen

I always think it's a great idea to stay on top of software updates. They fix those annoying bugs, add cool new features, and, of course, keep your device secure, so make sure to install it once it reaches your device.
