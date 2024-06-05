New OnePlus 13 leak reveals spicy details about its camera
OnePlus’s next flagship is on everyone’s lips these days, as leaked information about the phone seems to emerge every other day. The most recent details regarding the OnePlus 13 date from just one day ago and offer us a glimpse at some of the key aspects of the phone like design and battery.
Today, we have another rumor coming directly from China. Digital Chat Stationis at it again, as the reliable leaker is bringing unknown details into the light. According to them, the upcoming OnePlus 13 will feature a triple camera setup that consists of three 50-megapixel sensors.
In comparison, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera configuration: 50-megapixel main, 64-megapixel telephoto, and 48-megapixel ultra-wide. Of course, is quite possible that the sequel will use newer, better sensors, assuming OnePlus wishes to deliver an improved photography experience.
This means that OnePlus has decided to downgrade a bit the flagship’s telephoto camera to 50-megapixel from 64-megapixel. DCS also claims that OnePlus will continue its partnership with Hasselblad, so the OnePlus 13’s camera will be co-engineered with the Swedish company.
Previous reports indicate that OnePlus 13 will adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which will probably be introduced in the last quarter of the year. While it’s too early to talk about a launch date, rumor has it that the OnePlus 13 is set to arrive sometime in November, so there’s plenty of time to learn more about it.
