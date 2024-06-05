Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

New OnePlus 13 leak reveals spicy details about its camera

By
0comments
New OnePlus 13 leak reveals spicy details about its camera
OnePlus’s next flagship is on everyone’s lips these days, as leaked information about the phone seems to emerge every other day. The most recent details regarding the OnePlus 13 date from just one day ago and offer us a glimpse at some of the key aspects of the phone like design and battery.

Today, we have another rumor coming directly from China. Digital Chat Stationis at it again, as the reliable leaker is bringing unknown details into the light. According to them, the upcoming OnePlus 13 will feature a triple camera setup that consists of three 50-megapixel sensors.

This means that OnePlus has decided to downgrade a bit the flagship’s telephoto camera to 50-megapixel from 64-megapixel. DCS also claims that OnePlus will continue its partnership with Hasselblad, so the OnePlus 13’s camera will be co-engineered with the Swedish company.

In comparison, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera configuration: 50-megapixel main, 64-megapixel telephoto, and 48-megapixel ultra-wide. Of course, is quite possible that the sequel will use newer, better sensors, assuming OnePlus wishes to deliver an improved photography experience.

Previous reports indicate that OnePlus 13 will adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which will probably be introduced in the last quarter of the year. While it’s too early to talk about a launch date, rumor has it that the OnePlus 13 is set to arrive sometime in November, so there’s plenty of time to learn more about it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless