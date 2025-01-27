OnePlus 12R update adds support for calling without mobile signal or internet connection
Every OnePlus smartphone that’s been updated to OxygenOS 15 features support for calling without cellular network or internet connection except for one, the OnePlus 12R. For whatever reason, OnePlus didn’t include the BeaconLink app in the OxygenOS 15 update for the 12R.
Thankfully, if you’re using the OnePlus 12R as your daily driver, you’ll be happy to know that a new update is now available for the phone. The update brings the BeaconLink app, along with some system improvements and Touch to Share feature for iOS devices.
Despite having limited functionality, BeaconLink is an interesting idea that might become even more useful if OnePlus finds ways to increase the number of compatible devices and the range to which calls without internet connection and mobile signal are possible.
Last but not least, OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 for OnePlus 12R adds the January 2025 Android security patch to further enhance the phone’s security system.
According to OnePlus, the update is incremental, so it will reach a small percentage of users first. However, a broader rollout is expected to begin in just a few days. It’s worth mentioning that the update is available for the IN, EU, Global, and NA models.
The BeaconLink app allows OnePlus 12R users to call nearby people even if they don’t have an internet connection or mobile signal. This is only possible between phones that support the BeaconLink app, and the range is limited to around 500 meters.
Besides BeaconLink, the latest OnePlus 12R update adds the Touch to Share feature for iOS devices, which will allow users to share photos and files with a simple touch.
