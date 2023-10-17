Save $100 on the OnePlus 11 16GB/256GB; bundle it with OnePlus Pad and/or Buds Pro 2 and save 50% on each

OnePlus 11 256GB: Save $100! Bundle with OnePlus Pad and/or OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for 50% off on each Grab the OnePlus 11 256GB with a sweet $100 discount from OnePlus. Trade-in your old phone for extra savings of up to $100. Bundle your OnePlus 11 with a OnePlus Pad and/or OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and get a 50% discount on each add-on. This way, you can get a new tablet for $239.99 instead of $479.99 and new earbuds for $89.99 instead of $179.99. $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 11 256GB: Save $100! Get the OnePlus 11 256GB with a sweet $100 discount from Amazon. The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 11 has enough firepower to deal with everything that comes its way. It can run heavy apps and demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any trouble. Also, expect the phone to be a multitasking monster with those 16GB of RAM on board.In addition to its incredible performance, the OnePlus 11 sports a 50MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps and a 16MP selfie snapper capable of recording videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. And don't worry, the phone takes amazing photos as well.Moreover, the OnePlus 11 sports a big 5,000mAh battery that should last you a whole day without top-up. Additionally, the phone comes with 80W fast charging support — in the US — which fills the tank in just 32 minutes.To summarize, the OnePlus 11 is a flagship phone through and through. It has amazing performance, nice cameras, and awesome battery life. On top of all that, it can now be yours with a sweet discount, which makes it an even better bargain. Just be sure to act fast on this one since these awesome discounts that both Amazon and OnePlus are currently offering may become a thing of the past very, very soon.