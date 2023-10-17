Save $100 on the OnePlus 11 16GB/256GB; bundle it with OnePlus Pad and/or Buds Pro 2 and save 50% on each

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

As we reported, those wanting to get a new top-tier OnePlus phone currently have the opportunity to snatch a brand-new OnePlus 10T with an amazing discount from Amazon or OnePlus itself. However, those wanting the absolute best that OnePlus has to offer should go for the 256GB version of the amazing OnePlus 11, which is currently $100 off its price on Amazon and OnePlus's website.

Oh, but it gets even better. If you trade in your old phone with OnePlus, you will get additional savings of up to $100. Also, you can bundle your new OnePlus 11 with a OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W Dual Ports charging brick, and/or OnePlus 11 5G protective case and receive a 50% discount on your other device/devices.

For instance, if you bundle your OnePlus 11 with the OnePlus Pad, you will get the tablet for just $239.99 instead of 479.99. If you add the earbuds to your purchase, you will receive a 50% discount on them as well, letting you get a pair for only $89.99 instead of 179.99.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 11 has enough firepower to deal with everything that comes its way. It can run heavy apps and demanding games like Asphalt 9 without any trouble. Also, expect the phone to be a multitasking monster with those 16GB of RAM on board.

In addition to its incredible performance, the OnePlus 11 sports a 50MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps and a 16MP selfie snapper capable of recording videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. And don't worry, the phone takes amazing photos as well.

Moreover, the OnePlus 11 sports a big 5,000mAh battery that should last you a whole day without top-up. Additionally, the phone comes with 80W fast charging support — in the US — which fills the tank in just 32 minutes.

To summarize, the OnePlus 11 is a flagship phone through and through. It has amazing performance, nice cameras, and awesome battery life. On top of all that, it can now be yours with a sweet discount, which makes it an even better bargain. Just be sure to act fast on this one since these awesome discounts that both Amazon and OnePlus are currently offering may become a thing of the past very, very soon.
