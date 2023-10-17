Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

The 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB OnePlus 10T models are heavily discounted at both Amazon and OnePlus

Deals OnePlus
The OnePlus 10T may be an older phone, having been released in August 2022, but it still has a lot to offer, and it's totally worth it even in 2023. And right now, it's even more tempting since both Amazon and OnePlus itself are offering it with sweet discounts, letting you snatch a high-end phone for way less than usual.

Starting with Amazon, the retailer is currently selling the 256GB OnePlus 10T with 16GB of RAM for 30% off its price. This means you will save $211 if you get this model from Amazon through this deal. We should mention that OnePlus is offering a sweet price cut on this variant as well; however, the price is slightly higher there. That said, you will get a screen protector as a gift if you decide to purchase your new OnePlus 10T with 256GB storage from OnePlus's website.

On the other hand, OnePlus's website should be the place to grab your new OnePlus 10T if you don't need 16GB of RAM and can live with 128GB of storage space. The 128GB OnePlus 10T with 8GB of RAM is currently discounted by 35% on OnePlus's website and can be yours for just $419.99 instead of $649.99. That's a $230 savings right there if you choose the 128GB model. In addition to that, you will also get a screen protector as a gift.

OnePlus 10T 256GB + 16GB: Now $211 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the incredible OnePlus 10T with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM from Amazon and save $211. The phone has amazing performance, great cameras, and crazy fast charging.
$211 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T 128GB + 8GB: Now $230 OFF at OnePlus!

Grab the incredible OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM from OnePlus and save $230. You will also get a screen protector as a gift. The phone has amazing performance, nice cameras, and crazy fast charging.
$230 off (35%) Gift
$419 99
$649 99
Buy at OnePlus


Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the OnePlus 10T has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming without even breaking a sweat. The phone can even run heavy games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 at their highest graphical settings without much effort.

In addition to that, the OnePlus 10T takes awesome-looking photos with its 50MP main and 16MP selfie cameras. Furthermore, the former can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the latter can capture videos in only 1080p at 30fps.

As for battery life, the OnePlus 10T has a 4,800mAh battery on board, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without charging. Additionally, the phone has a crazy fast 125W wired charging support and comes with a 125W charger inside the box, which is pretty great.

So, just as we said at the beginning, the OnePlus 10T may not be a spring chicken, but it still packs a punch and is an even bigger bargain when it's available at a discounted price. However, you should probably act fast since you never know when these awesome discounts will expire, and it'll be a real shame if you miss out on this opportunity to snatch a brand-new OnePlus 10T for less.
