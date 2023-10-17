The 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB OnePlus 10T models are heavily discounted at both Amazon and OnePlus

OnePlus 10T 256GB + 16GB: Now $211 OFF on Amazon! Grab the incredible OnePlus 10T with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM from Amazon and save $211. The phone has amazing performance, great cameras, and crazy fast charging. $211 off (30%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 128GB + 8GB: Now $230 OFF at OnePlus! Grab the incredible OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM from OnePlus and save $230. You will also get a screen protector as a gift. The phone has amazing performance, nice cameras, and crazy fast charging. $230 off (35%) Gift $419 99 $649 99 Buy at OnePlus

Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the OnePlus 10T has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming without even breaking a sweat. The phone can even run heavy games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 at their highest graphical settings without much effort.In addition to that, the OnePlus 10T takes awesome-looking photos with its 50MP main and 16MP selfie cameras. Furthermore, the former can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the latter can capture videos in only 1080p at 30fps.As for battery life, the OnePlus 10T has a 4,800mAh battery on board, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without charging. Additionally, the phone has a crazy fast 125W wired charging support and comes with a 125W charger inside the box, which is pretty great.So, just as we said at the beginning, the OnePlus 10T may not be a spring chicken, but it still packs a punch and is an even bigger bargain when it's available at a discounted price. However, you should probably act fast since you never know when these awesome discounts will expire, and it'll be a real shame if you miss out on this opportunity to snatch a brand-new OnePlus 10T for less.