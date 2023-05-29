Fancy new OnePlus 11 edition unveiled, but there is a catch
The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition phone comes with a stylish appearance that combines elegance and power.
After announcing the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition in China only back in March, OnePlus listed what appears to be the same phone with a different name, but the catch is that it is only coming to the Indian market so far. As reported by Android Authority, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition comes with the “3D microcrystalline rock” rear cover which was introduced with the Jupiter Rock variant.
The company introduced the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock as one with an antibacterial, wear-resistant surface, and if both models are really the same, the Marble Odyssey Edition should have the same specifications.
The Marble Odyssey Edition is listed with 16GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and a price of Rs 64,999 (the equivalent of $787). Compared to the regular 16GB/256GB model with a price of Rs 61,999 (~$750), it seems to be that the new edition is a bit more expensive.
The sale of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition will start in India in June. It is still unclear whether this edition will be released on the US and Europe markets but we will follow up if it does.
There are already some official images on the OnePlus website from which we can see that the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey and Jupiter Rock Editions are quite the same in their light brown color. The design is smooth and appears to look classy with the darker swirls of brown.
Besides the same appearance, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition maintains identical hardware features with a 5,000 mAh fast-charging battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, considered one of the best on the market right now.
