OnePlus
New OnePlus 11 leak reveals more images, what's in the box, and the phone's key specs
The OnePlus 11 is set to be unveiled in China on January 4th with the international launch expected in India on February 7th. While we've already seen pictures of the device, the one and only Evan Blass has posted some fresh images of the phone on his Twitter page along with specs to peruse. Blass has been delivering reliable images and information about upcoming devices well before many of today's tipsters even knew what a smartphone was.

According to the tweet, the OnePlus 11 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be under the hood with the following configurations offered: 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. The phones will employ the fastest LPDDR5X RAM chips with UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus has spared no expense as far as this aspect of the phone is concerned.


Sony's 50MP IMX890 sensor will drive the primary camera on the back of the phone. The array also includes a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens delivering 2x optical zoom. The front-facing camera for selfies and video chats weighs in at 16MP. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with a fast charging capability of 100W. The phone will have an IP54 rating protecting it from a limited amount of dust and water sprays from all directions. Do not submerge the phone on purpose.

The OnePlus 11 will be introduced in China with ColorOS 13.0 installed. The latter is based on Android 13. The handset comes in two colors, Green and Black, and it weighs 205 grams.

Blass' leak also includes an image showing what will be inside the OnePlus 11 box. Besides the phone, there is a protective cover, a SIM tray pin, a manual, a charger (!), and a USB-C charging cable.
