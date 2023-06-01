Flashy OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Edition may come in June
Back in April, the followers of the famous role-playing action game Genshin Impact were surprised by the launching of the OnePlus Ace 2 Genshin Impact Limited Edition in China. The device captivates with its distinctive themes and design, born from the collaboration between OnePlus and the Genshin Impact team.
While OnePlus has not yet disclosed specific details about the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Edition, we won't be surprised if it follows in the footsteps of the OnePlus Ace 2. So, with the experience we had with previous OnePlus limited editions, we can again anticipate custom UI themes, sound effects, icons, and wallpapers.
These phones are not the first collaboration of OnePlus with video game producers. Back in 2020, the company introduced the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited edition, then came the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. OnePlus is quite famous for its special editions which have included Star Wars-themed, McLaren-themed, and even Marvel Avengers-themed phones.
According to Max Jambor's tweet, the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition is slated to launch in June. The exact appearance is yet to be revealed, but it is likely to feature a design inspired by a character from the game. The package may include collectibles such as figurines, cards, and themed hardware. While the specifications of the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Edition are expected to remain the same as those of the standard OnePlus 11, the device will probably offer a customized UI based on the chosen character.
The OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition’s potential launch may increase fans' anticipation for a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and exclusive Genshin Impact aesthetics.
Now, it appears that OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Edition, and the launch is expected to happen this month. According to tipster Max Jambor, this special edition will not only be launched in China but also in India.
The phone may also feature a plain leather material and just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Edition, would most certainly come packaged in a custom gift box with additional goodies, providing a unique and collectible experience for fans.
Speaking of the OnePlus 11, this flagship device boasts impressive specifications. It features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ flexible curved AMOLED display with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision support. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4nm chipset and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, it delivers powerful performance. The smartphone incorporates a triple rear camera setup with a Hasselblad camera system for exceptional photography. It also offers 5G connectivity, a large 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.
