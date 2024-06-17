OnePlus 10T update fixes annoying bugs and brings June 2024 Android security patch
OnePlus 10T | Image credit — PhoneArena
In April, OnePlus dropped the OxygenOS 14.0.0.700 update for the OnePlus 10T, adding some handy new features. Now, the Chinese company is rolling out the OxygenOS 14.0.0.710 update, which packs the June 2024 Android security patch, fixes some bugs, and boosts system stability.
OnePlus 10T receives June 2024 update, bringing various bug fixes
The latest update introduces a handy privacy feature that lets you hide your lock screen pattern track, making it tougher for anyone else to unlock your device. Plus, there is a fix for a storage bug that made files take up extra space. Now, users should have more available storage, which is always a win.
The update also tackles a couple more issues. OnePlus 10T users had been struggling with NFC payments, but now that is sorted out. Plus, the update fixes that annoying UI glitch where two volume sliders would randomly show up.
Users also flagged some call-related issues. Occasionally, the OnePlus 10T wouldn't vibrate for incoming calls, even with the vibration turned on. Plus, phone numbers sometimes didn't show up properly during call forwarding.
This update fixes the bug, ensuring the phone vibrates for incoming calls and correctly displays phone numbers. Plus, mobile gamers will be pleased to know the black screen bug during gameplay has been fixed.
The update is rolling out in phases, so some folks might get it sooner than others. If you haven’t seen the OTA update notification yet, you can manually check by:
- Head to Settings
- Go to About Device
- Select OxygenOS
- Tap on the option to Check for Updates.
Video credit – OnePlus
Launched in 2022 as a follow-up to the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T still receives support and updates from the Chinese tech company. It is great to see OnePlus actively resolving issues specific to the OnePlus 10T, ensuring a better overall user experience. If you are a OnePlus 10T owner, be sure to keep an eye out for and install the latest update as it becomes available for your device.
