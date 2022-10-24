The made-for-speed OnePlus 10T is temptingly cheap right now

It's rare to come across decked-out Android smartphones with a price in the neighborhood of $500, with most requiring you to shell out at least $600. If you have been on the lookout for an affordable flagship phone that has most of the bells and whistles of a modern premium handset, the OnePlus 10T certainly fits the bill.





The OnePlus 10T has a 6.7 inches display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals and is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 which is great for intensive processes and can run many apps simultaneously. It comes with a cooling system to ensure the phone doesn't overheat.





OnePlus 10T 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP camera | 4,800mAh battery | 150W fast charging $100 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





A 4,800mAh battery keeps the lights on and blazing fast 150W charging takes it from empty to full in just 20 minutes.





The camera array uses the trusty Sony IMX766 50MP sensor which is great for low-light photos as the main unit, and it's accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro module. Although the phone lacks a telephoto lens, it does offer 10x digital zoom. The front camera is 16MP.





The 8GB OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage is priced at $649.99, but Amazon has discounted it by 15 percent, meaning you can save $100 and get it for $549.99 at the moment.





That's a great price for a phone with the best chipset available, stupendously fast charging, decent battery life, and a good-looking screen. We especially recommend it to people who are into games and those who are productivity oriented.