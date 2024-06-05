Snag this golden opportunity to save 59% on the OnePlus 10T through this clearance deal
Released back in 2022, the OnePlus 10T probably isn’t your first choice when it comes to buying a new OnePlus handset. But if you’re short on cash and still want a flagship-level handset, you should definitely consider getting this bad boy. Why is that? Well, it’s now available at 59% off its initial list price of $649.99 on Woot, saving you $385.
If you remember, the Android phone was cheaper about a month ago when you could save $404. But the device was in open-box condition back then, while you now get an untouched and unopened phone. Needless to say, you won’t find it at that price at other major online sellers, including Walmart and Best Buy.
Amazon does offer a discount on the 128GB model. But if you pick this option, you’d have to cough up about $212 more for the same phone. That’s to say, Woot’s offer is quite unbeatable. So, why not help the merchant clear out its shelves and save big on this still-great phone?
While it probably won’t be your favorite camera phone, this bad boy has impressively fast charging speeds. Quite astonishingly, it comes with 125W wired charging speeds, and you even have a charging adapter in the box! Finally, the OnePlus phone will receive software support until 2026, meaning there’s still plenty of life left in it.
So, if you’re looking for a new flagship-grade phone for less than $270, Woot is the seller to pick! Get your OnePlus 10T before this ultra-rare clearance deal disappears. According to the merchant, you’ve got just five days to act on it.
As mentioned, the 10T was released two years ago, so it’s obviously not the best Android phone out there. But it’s still more than decent, spec-wise. You have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP wide unit on the back, and a respectable 4,800mAh battery.
