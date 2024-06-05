Snag this golden opportunity to save 59% on the OnePlus 10T through this clearance deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This is your golden opportunity to save 59% on the OnePlus 10T through Woot's clearance deal
Released back in 2022, the OnePlus 10T probably isn’t your first choice when it comes to buying a new OnePlus handset. But if you’re short on cash and still want a flagship-level handset, you should definitely consider getting this bad boy. Why is that? Well, it’s now available at 59% off its initial list price of $649.99 on Woot, saving you $385.

Ultra-rare clearance deal at Woot helps you save $385 on a brand-new, untouched and unopened OnePlus 10T. The 2022-released phone has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and 128GB of storage. The phone comes with a one-year OnePlus warranty for peace of mind.
If you prefer shopping for tech from Amazon exclusively, you'd have to prepare to cough up quite a bit more for your OnePlus 10T. Over here, the 128GB version of the phone with blazing-fast charging speeds of 125W sells at 21% off its MSRP of about $600. Keep in mind Amazon has limited quantities available. The device has a large screen with snappy refresh rates, a great processor, and a 4,800mAh battery.
If you remember, the Android phone was cheaper about a month ago when you could save $404. But the device was in open-box condition back then, while you now get an untouched and unopened phone. Needless to say, you won’t find it at that price at other major online sellers, including Walmart and Best Buy.

Amazon does offer a discount on the 128GB model. But if you pick this option, you’d have to cough up about $212 more for the same phone. That’s to say, Woot’s offer is quite unbeatable. So, why not help the merchant clear out its shelves and save big on this still-great phone?

As mentioned, the 10T was released two years ago, so it’s obviously not the best Android phone out there. But it’s still more than decent, spec-wise. You have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP wide unit on the back, and a respectable 4,800mAh battery.

While it probably won’t be your favorite camera phone, this bad boy has impressively fast charging speeds. Quite astonishingly, it comes with 125W wired charging speeds, and you even have a charging adapter in the box! Finally, the OnePlus phone will receive software support until 2026, meaning there’s still plenty of life left in it.

So, if you’re looking for a new flagship-grade phone for less than $270, Woot is the seller to pick! Get your OnePlus 10T before this ultra-rare clearance deal disappears. According to the merchant, you’ve got just five days to act on it.
