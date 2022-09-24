Snag the performance-focused OnePlus 10T for an unbelievably low price

OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T , is a power-packed device with a very compelling price tag, and currently, it is available at a pre-order discount of 16 percent.





The OnePlus 10T one-ups the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro with the more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and also offers a significantly faster maximum charging speed of 125W, which takes the device from zero to full in just 24 minutes. It even has a very large cooling system to prevent the device from overheating during prolonged periods of intense use.





Other specs are equally impressive: the phone has a 6.7 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and has a triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP main camera, and a 2MP macro unit. The front shooter is 16MP.





With a starting price of $649 for the 8GB/128GB model, the OnePlus 10T is already cheaper than most top high-end phones around, and an Amazon deal has increased the value proposition further by bringing the maxed-out 16GB/256GB variant down to $631 from $749, meaning you can lock in a discount of $118 if you order right now.





OnePlus 10T 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Triple camera system with 50MP main sensor | 4,800mAh battery | 150w fast charging $118 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





That's a bonkers price for a phone with Qualcomm's latest premium chip, a big screen, decent cameras, and a beefy battery. Sure, OnePlus has skimped on some features that bargain hunters may consider non-essential, such as the alert slider and FHD resolution instead of QHD, but the lower price justifies that and the company made improvements elsewhere to somehow make up for the missing features.





For instance, removing the alert slider helped free up space for other things like two pumps for faster charging and 15 antennas for better signal, and the phone has a more color-accurate and color-rich screen than the OnePlus 10 Pro.





The phone will be released on September 29, so pre-order it now to save some money.