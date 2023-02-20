Amazon UK knocks the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G down to a lower than ever price

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Do you know what the best thing about a new smartphone launch is (more often than not)? That's right, the deals on older products from the same brand. 

Case in point, the OnePlus 10T 5G just so happens to be more affordable than ever before in the UK shortly after the announcement and commercial release of the OnePlus 11, which is obviously no coincidence.

OnePlus 10T

5G, UK Unlocked, SIM-Free, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Android 13, 4,800mAh Battery with 150W SuperVOOC Charging, Jade Green
£164 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Normally priced at £729 on British shores in a top-of-the-line configuration with a whopping 16GB RAM count and an equally generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is currently marked down by an unprecedented 164 quid at Amazon's local branch.

You'll have to opt for a Jade Green hue if you want to take advantage of this killer new deal, which easily beats the £80 discount offered by the official OnePlus UK e-store on the same device in an identical variant.

The hot new OnePlus 11 5G flagship, meanwhile, starts at £729 at the time of this writing while fetching £799 in a 256GB storage configuration with 16 gigs of memory also on deck. 

Of course, the OnePlus 10T is not quite as impressive or as advanced as its non-T-branded successor, but with the aforementioned processor under the hood and a large 4,800mAh battery capable of charging at absolutely insane 150W speeds, it's definitely not a pushover either, continuing to rank pretty high on our comprehensive list of the best phones available in 2023.

That shouldn't come as a surprise given that the 6.7-inch handset is only a little over six months old, sporting a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display and running Android 13 on the software side of things after a swift update a while back.

All in all, it's incredibly hard to find a similarly feature-packed Android phone in Great Britain at under £600 unlocked and backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty, which is why you may want to hurry and place your order before Amazon UK inevitably runs out of stock or jacks up the reduced price.

