 Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Android Deals OnePlus
3
OnePlus' latest and greatest 'proper flagship' OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
The OnePlus 10 Pro is already a reasonably priced flagship phone, and a new Amazon deal makes it absolutely irresistible.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is armed with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a reliable and responsive fingerprint scanner underneath. 

It boasts an impressive camera array with a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3.3x optical zoom. The device can shoot 8K videos at 30 frames per second, and 4K footage at 120 fps. The front camera is 32MP.

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G | 6.7-inch QHD+ Display | Hasselblad
$124 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

The phone also has a sleek build and is quite durable, with Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, and Gorilla Glass Victus covering the screen. It packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery and offers impressive battery life and supports 65W fast charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro will get three operating system updates and four years of software support. All in all, this is currently the best OnePlus phone, considering the OnePlus 10T has cut a lot of corners and has more power than the average user needs. The maxed-out variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is retailing for $846 on Amazon currently, a discount of 13 percent when compared to the usual $969.99 price point. 

This is the lowest price the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro has ever dipped to and is definitely worth considering. If you don't need this much storage, you can go for the 128GB variant, which is going for $800 instead of $899.
