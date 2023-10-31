Treat yourself to a brand-new powerful OnePlus 10 Pro with a sweet discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
High-end smartphones usually cost an arm and a leg, but now, Amazon is offering you the opportunity to snag an awesome top-tier phone for less. The handset in question is the 128GB version of the astonishing OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently 19% off its price at the retailer. After a quick calculation of your potential savings, it turns out you will save $107 if you act fast and capitalize on this deal right now by tapping the deal button below.
With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a mobile powerhouse that can deal with basically anything. Even demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 will run at their highest graphical settings here with no trouble at all.
If you are a photographer at heart, you'll be pleased to learn that the OnePlus 10 Pro takes beautiful photos in addition to its awesome performance. Furthermore, its 48MP main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps, while the 32MP selfie snapper can do the same, but in up to 1080p at 30fps.
Despite being an older phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro still packs a lot of punch. In addition to that, the phone has nice cameras, display, and battery life, which further tip the scales in its favor. And given the fact that it can now be yours for less, this bad boy is a total bargain right now, and you should definitely get one if you want a high-end smartphone for less cash.
With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a mobile powerhouse that can deal with basically anything. Even demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 will run at their highest graphical settings here with no trouble at all.
If you are a photographer at heart, you'll be pleased to learn that the OnePlus 10 Pro takes beautiful photos in addition to its awesome performance. Furthermore, its 48MP main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps, while the 32MP selfie snapper can do the same, but in up to 1080p at 30fps.
Additionally, you will find an awesome 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate on board and a big 5000mAh battery that delivers an all-day battery life. Furthermore, the phone packs a 65W wired fast charging capable of recharging the battery in only 34 minutes. Oh, and you are getting a 65W charging brick inside the box, which is pretty cool, given the fact that high-end phones usually don't come with charges anymore.
Despite being an older phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro still packs a lot of punch. In addition to that, the phone has nice cameras, display, and battery life, which further tip the scales in its favor. And given the fact that it can now be yours for less, this bad boy is a total bargain right now, and you should definitely get one if you want a high-end smartphone for less cash.
Things that are NOT allowed: