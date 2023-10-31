Treat yourself to a brand-new powerful OnePlus 10 Pro with a sweet discount on Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB: Now $107 OFF on Amazon! Get the OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB from Amazon and save $107. The phone offers amazing performance, takes gorgeous photos, and has good battery life. $107 off (19%) Buy at Amazon

With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a mobile powerhouse that can deal with basically anything. Even demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 will run at their highest graphical settings here with no trouble at all.If you are a photographer at heart, you'll be pleased to learn that the OnePlus 10 Pro takes beautiful photos in addition to its awesome performance. Furthermore, its 48MP main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps, while the 32MP selfie snapper can do the same, but in up to 1080p at 30fps.Additionally, you will find an awesome 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate on board and a big 5000mAh battery that delivers an all-day battery life. Furthermore, the phone packs a 65W wired fast charging capable of recharging the battery in only 34 minutes. Oh, and you are getting a 65W charging brick inside the box, which is pretty cool, given the fact that high-end phones usually don't come with charges anymore.Despite being an older phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro still packs a lot of punch. In addition to that, the phone has nice cameras, display, and battery life, which further tip the scales in its favor. And given the fact that it can now be yours for less, this bad boy is a total bargain right now, and you should definitely get one if you want a high-end smartphone for less cash.