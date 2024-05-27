Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024

By
1comment
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple expects to ship more than 9 million M4-powered iPad Pro (2024) tablets this year according to DigiTimes Asia. Both the 11-inch and 13-inch variants of the tablet use OLED displays making them the first iPads to do so. While problems manufacturing the Tandem OLED panels delayed the release of Apple's new top-of-the-line tablet series, both Apple and the South Korean display suppliers, LG Display, and Samsung Display, are moving full steam ahead with their original shipping plans.

Market research firm Omida believes that global shipments of tablets using OLED displays will hit 12.1 million units this year. 8.12 million of these units will be tablets using "Hybrid OLED "displays which is just another name for the two-stack OLED used on the iPad Pro. Using the two OLED  layers allows the display to be brighter, more durable, and more expensive. Based on Omida's forecast, and considering that the iPad Pro (2024) models are the first tablets to use hybrid displays, 61.7% of OLED tablets shipped this year should consist of the 11-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro (2024).

13-inch M4-powered iPad Pro with Hybrid OLED panel - Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
13-inch M4-powered iPad Pro with Hybrid OLED panel

With most research firms expecting Apple to ship 4.5 million to 5 million iPad Pro (2024) units in 2024, Apple, LG Display and Samsung Display are not making any changes to their shipping targets. LG Display expects to ship 5 million OLED panels while Samsung Display is aiming to deliver over 4 million units. The latter is increasing the number of lines producing the iPad Pro's OLED panels from one to two at the A3 line where OLED displays are produced for the iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy handsets. However, that line typically produces single-stack OLED panels which means that some adjustments will be necessary.

LG Display built the line that produces its hybrid OLED panels specifically to build two-stack OLED displays. The company has spent a total of  KRW3.4 trillion (approximately $2.5 billion) on this production line. LG Display is producing the two-stack OLED panels for both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the iPad Pro (2024) while Samsung Display supplies the Hybrid OLED panels for the 11-inch model only.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash

Latest News

Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Samsung to boost phone production in China through JDM partnerships
Samsung to boost phone production in China through JDM partnerships
The M1-powered iPad Air is way more affordable than usual and wants to become your new everyday device
The M1-powered iPad Air is way more affordable than usual and wants to become your new everyday device
Get the Surface Pro 9 with monstrous 16GB RAM and a keyboard at $440 off on Best Buy
Get the Surface Pro 9 with monstrous 16GB RAM and a keyboard at $440 off on Best Buy
Google Play Store now shows which apps let you delete your account
Google Play Store now shows which apps let you delete your account
Genius, convenient, protective: meet Pitaka PinButton Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra
Genius, convenient, protective: meet Pitaka PinButton Case for Galaxy S24 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless