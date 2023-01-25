A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag









As of now, there’s not been word about the AirTag being tracked back to the culprit, even though Apple would provide the NYPD with that info, if requested. And this is your PSA, kids: if you feel like pranking a police car with an AirTag, you won’t be safe from being found out!



Martine Materasso — the NYPD’s chief of housing — took this as a sign of further anti-police propaganda, but didn’t respond with negativity. In fact, they beckoned everyone to stay vigilant and look out for each other, which is something we can definitely get on board with.



Moral of the story? Power in the wrong hands is potentially dangerous. Stick to using your AirTags to improve your life and be loud about it. That will surely inspire others to utilize tech properly, instead of in ways that may endanger others.