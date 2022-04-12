NVIDIA rolls out new update for all SHIELD devices, fixes a bunch of issues

NVIDIA rolls out new update for all SHIELD devices, fixes a bunch of issues0
If you’re rocking a SHIELD or SHIELD TV Pro unit, you should be getting the new SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.0.2, which includes a bunch of fixes. We’ve added the most important ones, but make sure to check out the full list of changes if you’re looking for a particular fix:
Enhancements
- Adds Plex support for latest Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD DVB-T tuner (EU only)
- Adds helpful notifications when connecting or formatting removable storage
Video/Display
- [2019 SHIELD only] Fixes bug where AI upscaling could not be changed in Netflix app
- Fixes bug where other video apps would use refresh rate set in Kodi
- Resolves issue playing Dolby Vision content when Phillips TVs are connected
- Adds developer option “Default to Rec. 709 for HD videos” to improve video color (enabling may cause crashes in apps like Apple TV+ or Paramount + app)
Audio
- [SHIELD 2019 only] Resolves audio stutter issues on Bluetooth or USB headsets while Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
- Fixes bug where surround upmixer would stop working after playing Dolby audio streams
- Resolves audio issues when connecting headset to 2015 SHIELD Controller
Storage
- Improves file transfer speeds
- Fixes bug when copying files over local network from Mac to removable storage on SHIELD
- Fixes bug where migrating data from internal to adopted storage would hang indefinitely
- Resolves issue where files copied over local network are not visible until SHIELD reboots
- Resolves issue where Dolphin emulator would not write to NAS
- Resolves issue where SD card notification would be displayed when launching apps
- Resolves issue where Documents UI cannot access external storage folders
Apart from the changes above, it’s worth mentioning that the update is also supposed to address an issue with pairing DualShock 3, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch Pro controllers. Additionally, the update should also resolve an issue where Bluetooth headsets would not be disconnected on sleep after the feature is enabled.
Along with the massive changelog, NVIDIA also released a list of known issues that haven’t been addressed yet. Unfortunately, it’s a pretty long list, so here is hoping they will be fixed sooner rather than later.
Things that are NOT allowed: